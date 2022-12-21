ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The bitter cold will continue through Friday, milder by Christmas

By Mike Nelson
 5 days ago
DENVER — A powerful arctic air mass pushed through eastern Colorado and now has all areas east of the mountains gripped in bitter cold.

IN-DEPTH | Ridiculously cold weather over eastern Colorado. Here's what you can expect.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through Friday and Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero. This kind of cold is certainly life threatening, so be prepared if you will be traveling.

GET READY | How to protect yourself, your pipes, your pets, your car and more as arctic air arrives to Colorado

Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero. Christmas Eve will be milder with highs in the middle 30s.

Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the middle 40s and Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low 50s.

Mild weather is expected for most of next week, with a chance for some snow again before New Year's Eve.

Related
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
K99

It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air

On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
