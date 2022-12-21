The bitter cold will continue through Friday, milder by Christmas

DENVER — A powerful arctic air mass pushed through eastern Colorado and now has all areas east of the mountains gripped in bitter cold.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through Friday and Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero. This kind of cold is certainly life threatening, so be prepared if you will be traveling.

Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero. Christmas Eve will be milder with highs in the middle 30s.

Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the middle 40s and Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low 50s.

Mild weather is expected for most of next week, with a chance for some snow again before New Year's Eve.

