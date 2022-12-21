ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Faith and immigrant rights groups call for compassion as Title 42 is slated to end

By Isiah Holmes
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXQtE_0jpzCcj000

Faith and immigrant rights groups gather in city hall to bring attention to Title 42. Several held pictures of migrant refugees at a camp in Mexico. (Photo | Isiah Holmes)

Faith groups and immigrant rights activists gathered at Milwaukee City Hall on Tuesday to support migrant families as the Biden administration asks the Supreme Court to stop appeals and allow it to end Title 42, a policy enacted under former President Donald Trump that prevented migrants from crossing the border while seeking asylum in the U.S. The Biden administration also asked the Court to delay the end of Title 42 until at least Dec. 27 to allow time to prepare.

“I think it’s important that we’re mindful of the time of year that it is right now,” Darryl Morin, national president of Forward Latino, said on Tuesday. “When many of us, over the next few days, will be celebrating at home with our families, celebrating our faith, celebrating our good fortune, while so many families are simply seeking safety.”

Title 42 placed a freeze on migration to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic in the name of protecting public health. The result has been a gathering humanitarian crisis along the southern border. Republican-led states are seeking to extend the policy because they say ending it will cause an immigration crisis. Many migrants are sleeping outdoors in freezing temperatures, having already braved perilous journeys to get to the border. On Monday, Democracy Now reported that the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas had declared a state of emergency due to concerns that the city is unprepared to provide housing and other needs to migrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWTtC_0jpzCcj000

Darryl Morin, national president of Forward Latino. (Photo | Isiah Holmes)

Morin stressed that Title 42 “has led to a tremendous backlog as well as tremendous hardship for so many who are fleeing persecution.” Standing alongside Morin were representatives from several immigrant rights and faith-based groups. Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod said Christians should reflect deeply on the plight of immigrants and migrants on Christmas Day, as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Bishop Erickson told the story of Christ’s family wandering and seeking shelter among strangers.

“Today, this tragic and horrific experience is being relived countless times at our southern border as families fleeing persecution, violence, and chaos are seeking to claim their legal right for asylum in the United States,” said Erickson. “They’ve been denied the opportunity to do this by the misguided and mistaken use of Title 42, and it’s high time that this draconian policy be put to rest.”

Rabbi Jessica Barolsky, board chair of JCRC-Milwaukee Jewish Federation noted that Tuesday was the second day of Hanukkah. “It is no accident that Hanukkah takes place in the darkest time of year, and that each night we light an additional candle adding light to the world, showing that we can overcome even the darkest night,” said Barolsky. “The Torah tells us over and over again to welcome the stranger.” The Rabbi stressed that “we welcome the stranger because as Jews we, too, were strangers in a land that was not ours.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ar7Iw_0jpzCcj000

Rabbi Jessica Barolsky, board chair of JCRC-Milwaukee Jewish Federation. (Photo | Isiah Holmes)

“The Jewish community stands with those who want, so badly, to pursue a better life in the United States, just as so many in our community did not so many years ago,” she added.

With the end of Title 42 in sight, Morin is expecting an uptick in anti-immigration rhetoric. Already, there are those who frame the buildup of asylum seekers as a sort of invasion. Acts of violence can follow the spread of anti-immigrant ideologies. Morin recalled an incident in 2019 when a Peruvian-born U.S. citizen was attacked with battery acid at a bus stop. A 64-year-old white man was ultimately sentenced to 10 years for the attack . “Every time this happens,” Morin said of the rise in anti-immigrant sentiment, “we see acts of hate happen around the country, as well as right here in Wisconsin.” Shortly after the acid attack, Morin’s organization responded to a Latino family whose 14-year old daughter was intentionally run over by a car as she walked to school. “The driver of that vehicle said that she was ‘an illegal Mexican,’ when she born right here in the United States.”

Pardeep Kaleka, co-director of Not In Our Town and a hate crime survivor, has talked to many communities about fear of so-called “changing demographics.” Whether the neighborhood was getting more Brown, less Christian, whether there were more immigrant families, the concerns followed similar themes, Kaleka said. Anti-immigration rhetoric that became common under President Donald Trump ramped up fears in vulnerable communities, he added. “This uptick in violence is something that we need to do something about, that we all need to respond to,” said Kaleka. “And we need to be much more compassionate as far as what our systems look like for asylum seekers and immigrants, but we also have a challenge of protecting communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqtKG_0jpzCcj000

Pardeep Kaleka, co-director of Not In Our Town and a hate crime survivor. (Photo | Isiah Holmes)

People seeking asylum in the United States are fleeing horrid and dangerous conditions in their home countries. War, extreme poverty, food and water scarcity, militia and cartel-fueled crime and corrupt governments can all be factors driving someone to take what they can carry and head to the border. Many asylum seekers are coming from South American countries such as Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela, as well as African andCaribbean nations. Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera, has heard many of their stories, with the group receiving three to four asylum cases per week this year.

“We know that statewide asylum seekers, largely from Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Guatemala, are living in communities both rural and urban, and have urgent and pressing needs,” said Nuemann-Ortiz. Since October, Voces has worked with 27 allied organizations and government agencies to call for a Rapid Response Welcome Coalition, focused on collaborating to provide the needs of asylum seekers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQRxO_0jpzCcj000

Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod. (Photo | Isiah Holmes)

Nuemann-Ortiz spoke of one 22-year-old Nicaraguan woman, Veronica, who fled a violent relationship and had to leave her daughter with her mother. Veronica made the journey to the United States to seek asylum, where she settled in Milwaukee. “She journeyed in a van with 25 people jammed together,” Nuemann-Ortiz said. “A trailer hit the van, three people died and many were injured. The dead were tossed aside on the road, and the others who were injured were told that no one would care for their injuries so they had to pursue their way by themselves.” Veronica, despite having many fractured bones, made it to the border and spent 17 days in a hospital.

Another asylum seeker Neumann-Ortiz knew was a Honduran woman. She was used as a sex slave to her partner and his gang. “I could not escape to my family, because he would find me,” Neumann-Ortiz read from the woman’s affidavit. In another case, a transgender woman from Guatemala had been attacked in her country by people who wanted to burn and stone her. As she traveled to the United States, she was captured by cartels in Mexico and tortured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOA67_0jpzCcj000

Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera. (Photo | Isiah Holmes)

Today, she lives in Wisconsin having acquired her work visa and Social Security card. “She is part of our community, and wants to help others,” said Neumann-Ortiz. “Now is the time to close this shameful chapter in U.S. history, and reflect the aspirations and ideals of this country to welcome those fleeing poverty, persecution, and violence.”

Morin noted that according to U.S. Customs and Border estimates, there are now over 50,000 people waiting for asylum at the southern border. He stated that allied groups were able to tour refugee camps in Mexico to see the conditions. In one of the camps, where it regularly reached over 105 degrees, the refugees didn’t have enough food or water. “This young child,” Morin said as he pointed to one of several photos taken that day, “to walk around and to speak with them, you saw nothing but hope in their eyes because the United States is that star in the sky that people walk to for safety and security, hope and freedom.” Particularly in the holiday season, Morin said, “that should mean something to all of us.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Faith and immigrant rights groups call for compassion as Title 42 is slated to end appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them

A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice of medicine. But over the […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ARIZONA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Attempting to shift balance, Janet Protasiewicz says she’ll bring fairness to state Supreme Court

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz says that if elected to the state Supreme Court in April, she’s not looking to just establish a liberal version of the reliably conservative voting block that currently controls the court.  The former prosecutor is one of four candidates and two liberals running for the open seat being […] The post Attempting to shift balance, Janet Protasiewicz says she’ll bring fairness to state Supreme Court appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Progressive issues are popular issues

When the latest Marquette Law School poll came out, everyone in the media was focusing on the gains that Ron DeSantis has been making versus Donald Trump in the Republican field. But far more interesting to me were the poll numbers on the issues that people rank as most important, nationwide. Here the startling thing […] The post Progressive issues are popular issues appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

House committee: Wealth inequality is making the American Dream disappear

“As hard as you can work, you can’t work enough hours at $7.25 an hour and be able to provide health care for yourself, to be able to provide opportunity for yourself,” Congresswoman Gwen Moore told Wisconsin Examiner, following the screening of the documentary Grit & Grace. The film, produced by the U.S. House Select […] The post House committee: Wealth inequality is making the American Dream disappear appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply

The U.S. Senate late Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to ban federal employees from downloading TikTok on their work phones. Critics of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform, say the app creates national security concerns because of its ability to track users’ data — and because the Chinese government can compel that data from […] The post U.S. Senate votes to bar TikTok from government devices as state bans multiply appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Guardian

China enters uncharted waters as Xi tightens his grip

As 2022 began, while swaths of the world were struggling with Covid and a looming war in Ukraine, life in China was relatively calm. Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid strategy was working and cases were low. There were lockdowns but they were orderly and people were compliant. This stability was exactly what Xi probably hoped would surround his taking of a historic third term, at the helm of a rising China. Economic dominance, domestic control, an annexed Taiwan, and increased global influence were all on the agenda.
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Friday to approve a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that carries along with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers.  The 225-201 bipartisan vote, with one member voting present, sends the 4,126-page measure […] The post U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LOUISIANA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday published its findings in a nearly 850-page report that accused former President Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection and recommended Congress consider how to determine whether those found to be insurrectionists should be barred from holding office ever again. The report caps 18 months of […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel report finds Trump incited insurrection, demands accountability appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ALABAMA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans

A ban on federal employees using TikTok on their government-issued phones is on track to become law after Congress included the provision in the year-end government funding bill released early Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s legislation barring the popular social media platform from federal devices was one of several bills attached to the spending measure, […] The post TikTok ban for federal workers close to becoming law, following flurry of state bans appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is poised to designate Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred site for Native American tribes in southern Nevada, as a national monument that would ensure the preservation of ancestral lands for those 12 tribes.  “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation […] The post At tribal summit, Biden pledges federal commitment to Indian Country appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
NEVADA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric

Survivors of a deadly attack at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and other advocates told a U.S. House panel Wednesday that political rhetoric and policy fights dehumanize LGBTQ people and contribute to such violence. Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee largely sympathized with the survivors, but drew different conclusions […] The post Club Q survivors at U.S. House hearing denounce anti-LGBTQ rhetoric appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case

WASHINGTON — North Carolina Republicans appeared to have at least three of the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices on their side Wednesday in a case that could determine the future of elections nationwide, and leave decisions about federal elections in the hands of state legislatures and beyond the reach of state courts.  The Supreme Court […] The post Future of U.S. election law at stake as Supreme Court hears North Carolina case appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for […] The post ‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate sent President Joe Biden a one-week government funding bill late Thursday, giving negotiators a few more days to wrap up talks on what is expected to be a $1.7 trillion package to keep the federal government up and running through September.  The short-term bill is the second time Congress has […] The post Congress clears one-week bill to fund the government, but many hurdles remain appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GEORGIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked images of the “great American soldiers” of World War II as he appealed to Congress Wednesday night to continue U.S. assistance in defending Ukraine from deadly Russian shelling and targeting of civilian infrastructure. The historic and surprise visit to the United States by the wartime Ukrainian leader marked his […] The post Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S. appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy