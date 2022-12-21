CCPD Crime Prevention Division looks for leaders for Neighborhood Watch Program

Neighborhood Watch Programs can help bring people together while decreasing crime.

Melissa Castro, The Crime Prevention Advisor for CCPD, said the department helps develop Neighborhood Watch Programs and increase safety in neighborhoods. With recent funding from City Council, Castro said they are able to print and distribute manuals laying out the history of the program.

“Also, we have an idea to do, like curb numbers. So within our neighborhood watch, they can have their addresses put on the curbs," said Castro.

She said having visible curbside numbers in neighborhoods helps police in emergencies. Castro said Neighborhood Watch Programs may seem old school, but it helps people work together and be the eyes and ears of the police department.

Kimberly Fuqua, a leader at the Rancho Vista community, said having a neighborhood watch community is like having a family. She told us they have fun events for kids like 'National Night Out' where folks can ask officers questions.

“The officers are then able to in-person sit here and say this is what you should do, this is what you need to do and walk them through it," said Fuqua.

Castro said one thing she hears a lot is people asking if they should call 9-1-1 or a non-emergency number if they suspect suspicious activity.

“We rather go out there than not go out there, and then something of a bigger picture happens," said Castro.

“Whenever it comes to protecting your community, if you don’t get out and do something, nothing is going to change," said Fuqua.

Castro said they have 40 neighborhood watch leaders and are looking to get more volunteers. If you would like to sign up, you can call Crime Prevention at 361-887-2655 or email at pdcrimeprevention@cctexas.com

