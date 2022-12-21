TARBORO – For the first three minutes of Friday’s nonconference varsity boys basketball game, Northern Nash and Tarboro struggled to score as each team played solid defense and rebounded well. Then came the first offensive wave, and another, and another. And once the Knights started scoring in bunches, the Vikings couldn’t do much to stop it. Before they knew it, despite some blocked shots and steals by its own defense,...

TARBORO, NC ・ 29 MINUTES AGO