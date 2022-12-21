Read full article on original website
Maple Grove Man Indicted for Carjacking at Blaine Grocery
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store. According to court documents, on September 24, 2022, 20-year-old Justin Kittleson targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car.
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day
FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. -- Stearns County Board of Adjustment meeting has been postponed Thursday. Rescheduled for January 12th at 6:00 p.m. -- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Thursday and Friday. -- St. Cloud Social Security office is...
SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
Souhan: Cousins a Top 10 Quarterback?
Heading into the season many Viking fans had mixed feelings about Kirk Cousins as the team's quarterback. Cousins' overall numbers aren't much different than years past but the 12 wins and 7 come from behind victories this season may have changed some minds. Cousins this season is 5th in the NFL in passing yards with 4,117 and tied for 4th in touchdown passes with 27. He leads the league with 7 come from behind wins this season.
