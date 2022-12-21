Heading into the season many Viking fans had mixed feelings about Kirk Cousins as the team's quarterback. Cousins' overall numbers aren't much different than years past but the 12 wins and 7 come from behind victories this season may have changed some minds. Cousins this season is 5th in the NFL in passing yards with 4,117 and tied for 4th in touchdown passes with 27. He leads the league with 7 come from behind wins this season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO