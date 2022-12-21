ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Maple Grove Man Indicted for Carjacking at Blaine Grocery

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Maple Grove man for an armed carjacking at a Blaine grocery store. According to court documents, on September 24, 2022, 20-year-old Justin Kittleson targeted two victims as they left the Cub Foods grocery store in Blaine and loaded groceries into their car.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Foley FD Called to House Fire on Christmas Eve Day

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The Foley Fire Department was called to a fire on Saturday. At about 2:00 p.m. they were dispatched to a house fire in Lakin Township in Morrison County. Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Pierz and Milaca Fire Departments. They fought the fire in the extreme cold for nearly six hours.
FOLEY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. -- Stearns County Board of Adjustment meeting has been postponed Thursday. Rescheduled for January 12th at 6:00 p.m. -- Benton County Historical Society and Museum closed Thursday and Friday. -- St. Cloud Social Security office is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Souhan: Cousins a Top 10 Quarterback?

Heading into the season many Viking fans had mixed feelings about Kirk Cousins as the team's quarterback. Cousins' overall numbers aren't much different than years past but the 12 wins and 7 come from behind victories this season may have changed some minds. Cousins this season is 5th in the NFL in passing yards with 4,117 and tied for 4th in touchdown passes with 27. He leads the league with 7 come from behind wins this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy