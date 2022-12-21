Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Council Review Snow Removal Plans
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The quick and rough start to the winter season has led to some communities taking time to look at snow removal plans and make any needed adjustments. That was the task of Storm Lake Assistant City Manager David Derragon. He says the most important thing the public should know is that every snow event is different.
Ed Goodman Jr, 100, of Spirit Lake
A graveside service for 100-year-old Ed Goodman Jr. of Spirit Lake will be held in the spring. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Eby, 84, of Spencer
Services for 84-year-old Gene Eby of Spencer will be Thursday, December 29th at 10:30am at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Verla Elgersma, 87, of Sanborn
Services for 87-year-old Verla Elgersma of Sanborn will be Thursday, December 29th at 10:30am at the Christian Reformed Church in Sanborn. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7pm, with the family present from 5-7pm at the church. The service will be streamed via the church’s Youtube channel. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary “Cathy” Doidge of Mallard
Services for Mary “Cathy” Doidge of Mallard will be Friday, December 30th at 11am at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be from 9-11am prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Kerry Wager, 55, of Whittemore
A Mass of Christian Burial for 55-year-old Kerry Wager of Whittemore will be Friday, December 30th at 10:30am at the Divine Mercy Catholic Parish – St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in West Bend. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7pm at the church, with a 4pm Rosary. The Lentz Funeral Home of West Bend is handling arrangements.
