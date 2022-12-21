RCS Superintendent Brian Bailey among those named to Bethlehem Chamber’s Board of Directors

DELMAR – A quorum of Bethlehem Chamber Members voted three new members to the Board of Directors, at its annual membership meeting on Dec. 14 at the Bethlehem Public Library. They join 17 other business owners, managers, and directors from across 27 area zip codes.

Elected to the board were Brian Bailey, from Voorheesville, superintendent of Ravena- Coeymans-Selkirk Central School; Guinevere Gorman, Slingerlands, owner of Grace Roofing LLC and Dance by RDI; and Doug McClaine, Duansburg, principal program manager for Plug Power.

Bailey has been with the RCS district since 2013, as principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and serving as superintendent for the past five years. Prior to that he was high school assistant principal with Guilderland and Schalmont schools. He has worked as a choral director, music teacher and was the official bugler of the Saratoga Race Course from 1992-2001. He has been serving on the Workforce Development Committee at the Chamber for the past three years.

Bailey holds a doctorate from Russell Sage College, masters in music and bachelors in education from Crane School of Music and SUNY Potsdam.

Gorman started her first business at age 19 and second by 22. She has worked in the medical field overseeing the administration and facility of 16 audiology offices. She started Grace Roofing in 2015, a residential-roofing businesses, specializing in shingle, metal, synthetics and skylight installation. She started Dance by RDI, a local performing arts nonprofit recreational dance school, specializing in the field of ballet. Created a scholarship fund that annual supports 20 percent of the student base.

Gorman holds a bachelors of communications and public relations, with a minor in international business from Ashford University and attended business classes at Siena College from 2001- 2002. McClaine has over 20 years of experience leading and overseeing facility and event activities, with a strong history of devising operation plans to compliment events schedules.

Prior to working with Plug Power, McClaine worked at general manager with ASM Global in Albany. He is a board member of Discover Albany, as well as serving on the American Cancer Society, Coaches vs Cancer Committee; and the College of Saint Rose Athletic Advisory Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration – marketing from The College of St. Rose.

The group joins the following current board members: John McIntrye, chair, Spotlight Newspapers; Vince Crisafulli, vice chair; Gregory DeMarco, secretary, Mazzotta & Vagianelis, P.C.; Paul Stewart, co-treasurer, Pursuit; Judith Kehoe, co-treasurer; Casey Griner, Owens Corning; Jayne Maloney, School’s Out Inc.; Brendan McCann, Perfect Blend Café & Bakery; John Hogan, CrossFit Spur; John Reagan, Synagro; Jonathan Phillips, Phillips Hardware; Carl Becker, Esq., The Windsor Companies; Julie Sasso, McSharry & Associates Realty; Shoham Piorentino, immediate past chair, Community Bank N.A.; Robby Sawyer, Sawyer’s Screen Printing & Embroidery; Chris Oertel, The Spinney Group; John Taylor, Bethlehem Planning Dept.; and honorary members Greg Turner, Burt Anthony Associates and Steve Thomas, Esq., Lavelle & Finn, LLP

Established in 1957, and celebrating its 65th Anniversary this year, the Chamber works on a local and regional level to advance economic development for our town and the region. Through partnerships with local, county, and state officials and community organizations, the Chamber works to foster a positive business environment in Bethlehem and the surrounding region.