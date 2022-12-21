Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
'Burglar Box' recommended to safely dispose of gift packaging
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Local law enforcement agencies are recommending people refrain from throwing out holiday gift boxes at the curb because it can advertise to criminals what gifts from Santa you have available to steal. What You Need To Know. Authorities warn against living gift boxes at your...
Bay News 9
Lake County farmers address potential crop damage from weather
UMATILLA, Fla. - Data from thee USDA shows that between hurricanes Ian and Nicole, orange production decreased by 30%. With the recent cold temperatures, Central Florida citrus farmers are assessing the potential damage. What You Need To Know. Freezing temperature aren’t good for citrus. Thankfully the Graham Family is no...
Bay News 9
One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild
ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
Bay News 9
Homeless on Christmas Day in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — With another cold night expected, many homeless will be seeking a warm place to stay in area shelters. While the shelters provide a safe home for some, others are not able to get in for one reason or another. What You Need To Know. With another...
Bay News 9
Slain Brevard civil rights leaders remembered
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Services marking 71 years since the deaths of slain civil rights leaders Harry and Harriette Moore were recently held in Titusville. Harry and Harriette Moore were civil rights leaders that lived in Brevard County years ago. The couple's goal was to get as many Black...
Bay News 9
Bowl games, New Year expected to bring big money to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the final week of 2022, and thousands of fans are planning to come to town to enjoy Central Florida’s bowl games. It’s a tradition in Orlando. Between the Florida Classic which is played in November, and the two Cheez-It bowls coming up, Citrus Sports anticipates nearly $100 million worth of an economic impact to the community.
Bay News 9
Three generations to put on free Christmas Eve concert in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Music runs in the Gilmour family, and so does their love for Christmas. Each year, three generations put on a Christmas Eve concert, and this year is no different. What You Need To Know. Wally Gilmour, Sr. passed on his love for music to all of...
