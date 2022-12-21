Louisiana’s Strong Insurance and Reinsurance Environment Promoted to Global Leaders in Bermuda by Commissioner Donelon

Drop of More Than 12% in Workers’ Compensation Rates in Louisiana Announced for 2023. Louisiana – The National Council of Compensation Insurance has proposed a 12.2% drop in workers’ compensation rates in Louisiana, effective May 1, 2023. This decrease continues a downward trend observed in nine of the past 10 years, with rates falling by a total of 47% over the past decade and 63% over the past two decades. There are 251 workers’ compensation insurance providers in Louisiana, creating a highly competitive market that has contributed to the decrease in premiums. The Louisiana workers’ compensation insurance market is expected to generate around $850 million in premiums in 2022.

