Metro News
Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor commits to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It appears that the WVU coaching staff has addressed a clear vacancy on their 2023 roster. Former LSU tight end Kole Taylor has announced his verbal commitment to join the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Taylor played three seasons with the Tigers and he has two seasons...
Metro News
WVU enters AP & coaches polls at No. 24
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When the WVU men’s basketball team opens Big 12 Conference play Saturday at Kansas State, the Mountaineers will do so as a nationally-ranked team. West Virginia entered the Top 25 in the Associated Press and USA Today Sports Coaches polls at No. 24. WVU cracked...
Metro News
2022 Sports Stories of the Year (No. 10-1)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The following are the top sports stories in WVU, Marshall, Division II and High School Sports for 2022. This is the second in a two-part series. Stories No. 20-11 were released on Saturday. #10 – Herbert Hoover extends state title streak to five years. A...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Big 12 Tip Time (Episode 429)
Now it gets real for the WVU basketball team. No. 24 West Virginia opens Big 12 Conference play this week. Bob Huggins’ team plays at Kansas State on Saturday and then heads to Stillwater for a date with Oklahoma State next Monday. In this episode, the “Guys” analyze the...
Metro News
Mountain Stage’s Larry Groce says WVU honorary doctoral degree is ‘a big deal’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Legendary entertainer Larry Groce says he was surprised to learn West Virginia University wanted recognize him with an honorary doctoral degree. “Anytime that I get recognized by something as big as WVU, it’s a big deal for me because I love this place,” Groce told MetroNews “Talkline” Host Hoppy Kercheval last week.
Metro News
Independence standout Judah Price claims Kennedy Award
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Judah Price’s first three years in high school were best summarized as “second best.”. The Independence senior running back finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and junior in the state wrestling tournament, the state runner-up last year in football and was second on the depth chart at running back behind last year’s Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson.
Metro News
DeChristopher promises to be a prepared, hardworking listener as judge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has appointed current Monongalia County Prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher as a judge in Monongalia County. DeChristopher will replace Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced his retirement and will step down officially at the end of the week. A West Virginia University College of...
Metro News
Many delay holiday gatherings while flu, RSV and coronavirus cases rise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This holiday season is greeted with a major winter weather event and record reports of flu, RSV and coronavirus. Monongalia County Health Department Chief Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith believes we’re weeks away from the peak of the flu season peak and coronavirus is making a return.
Metro News
Line workers trim outages in extreme conditions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews from Mon Power and Potomac Edison continue battling weather and conditions on the ground to restore power. Mon Power spokesperson Hannah Catlett said at the peak 22,000 customers statewide were without power. “Crews are really working tirelessly to restore service quickly and safely,” Catlett said....
Metro News
Health officials urge caution as flu peak nears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hospitalizations related to influenza and the coronavirus are on the rise but cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are beginning to fall. Monongalia County Health Officer Dr. Lee Smith said he fears increasing flu and coronavirus cases will fill any void and continue pushing health care workers for the next few weeks.
