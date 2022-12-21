BECKLEY, W.Va. — Judah Price’s first three years in high school were best summarized as “second best.”. The Independence senior running back finished as the state runner-up as a freshman and junior in the state wrestling tournament, the state runner-up last year in football and was second on the depth chart at running back behind last year’s Kennedy Award winner, Atticus Goodson.

INDEPENDENCE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO