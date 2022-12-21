Read full article on original website
2 Teens Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized by Atlantic City, NJ, Police
Atlantic City Police say two teenagers were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized last Thursday night. According to the ACPD, just before 8:30 PM, Sgt. Timothy Smith visited a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners about illegal drug deals.
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Beautiful Work on Christmas Eve
This is important and beautiful work that is being done on Christmas Eve by Will Reynolds, the Atlantic County Prosecutor and various working partners that we’ll mention in just a moment. While most people are off today, here’s what members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Here Are The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey
In 2022, we went in search of the best hot dogs in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area. We found 10. Many of them are available right now. Some you will have to wait until this spring and summer to once again enjoy. Our list was compiled by friends, family,...
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s & Partners Make Major Drug Bust
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Guns, Gangs & Narcotics Unit has completed a lengthy investigation, which has yielded results. They executed a search warrant for a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville, which is registered to Kelvin Nixon on December 18, 2022 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. They uncovered the following items from...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night
Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
Masks Required in Camden, NJ, Schools For the Start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
The Best Crème Brûlée Desserts In Atlantic City, New Jersey
This was another really fun “Best of” list that we assembled during 2022. During this holiday season, or, right after … following a wonderful meal, consider treating you and yours to this wonderful dessert. For many, it’s hard to leave “room” for dessert. We’ve all been there....
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
Police: 17-year-old Arrested For Atlantic City, NJ, Murder
Police in Atlantic City have made another arrest in the Dec. 5 shooting death of Timothy Council Jr. Atlantic City Police arrested a 17-year-old city resident Monday on murder charges in connection with Council Jr.'s death, according to the Press of Atlantic City. The teen was charged with first-degree murder...
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided … if a barricaded, ugly pothole was...
Police: North Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested For Home Burglary
Authorities in North Wildwood say a man has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary last month. During the morning of November 21st, officers with the North Wildwood Police Department responded to a home in the area of 200 East 26th Avenue in regards to a residential burglary. According...
Two jailed in fatal shooting inside Atlantic City market
Two men are behind bars in the killing of a Mays Landing man inside an Atlantic City market, BreakingAC has learned. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. Johnson was the target of the shooting, which also wounded a bystander, Chief...
