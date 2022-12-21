Read full article on original website
Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
21-year-old killed in Lower Macungie Township crash
A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley.
fox29.com
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022
The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
southarkansassun.com
A body discovered in freezer with bag hanging over it and a bloody knife beside in Philadelphia
According to an article published by Petrillo (2022) via CBS Philadelphia, a body was discovered at a residence in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue on Friday, December 23. As per the family members, when they went to the house to check on other relatives, they found something and alerted the police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
Tall Tannenbaum tale? Easton dares anyone to disprove claim to America’s first Christmas tree
How many first Christmas trees in America could there be?. Well, Lancaster might have a claim. So could York. Or Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Maybe Williamsburg, Virginia. Also places in Iowa and Ohio. Perhaps Fort Dearborn in what is now Chicago could have been one of the first places in the states where an evergreen was brought inside at Christmas.
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree
A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community
A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
wrnjradio.com
Watch: First responders help horse that had fallen in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Fire responders assisted with getting a fallen horse back on it’s feet Friday morning in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. On Dec. 23, at 10:41 a.m., the rescue squad responded...
Victim Shot By Ex-BF At Berks Doctors Office Released From ICU Before Christmas
The woman shot by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself at her workplace in Berks County is on the road to recovery, but it could be a long one. Staci Vereen, 23, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was released from the ICU and transferred to the trauma orthopedic unit on Dec. 23, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help her.
morethanthecurve.com
Tractor-trailer lost control on 476 and landed on Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting
Last night (12/22) at approximately 10:00 p.m. a tractor-trailer lost control while traveling on I-476 (Blue Route) resulting it in going off an overpass and landing on Chemical Road in Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township). According to 6ABC Action News, the driver was injured but is expected to recover. There were no other injuries.
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve
A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said. "Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery...
Golf.com
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, Northwest N.J. (UPDATE)
MONDAY UPDATE: As of Monday morning, PPL Electric Utilities had no additional outages in either Lehigh County or Northampton County, according to the company’s latest numbers. Both Lehigh and Northampton County Met-Ed customers were experiencing some power outages on the day after Christmas, according to the company’s outage figures....
LehighValleyLive.com
