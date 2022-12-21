ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Dec. 26, 2022

The 22nd Super Pet Expo will take place at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison in Jan. 6, 7 and 8. Pet devotees can visit more than 100 exhibitors addressing pet adoption, pet care and health, grooming, food and daycare. An array of creative pet gifts, treats, fashion, grooming accessories and toys will be for sale at the largest pet shopping event on the East Coast.
EDISON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver killed on Christmas in Lower Macungie after striking tree

A 21-year-old Catasauqua man died on Christmas Day after the car he was driving struck a tree. Dante Kaintz was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said Kaintz driving in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road in Lower Macungie Township at 7:19 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death an accident.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Teen Athlete Rocks Manville Community

A 14-year-old boy struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Somerset County had dreams of becoming a police officer, loved ones said. George Watkins was struck by a Ford F-150 around 6:30 p.m. while crossing North Main Street near the Marketplace Mall, NJ Advance Media says. No charges were filed against the 40-year-old driver.
MANVILLE, NJ
Newswatch 16

Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Break-in at Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
SCRANTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve

A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said. "Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy