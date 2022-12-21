Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.

