Chance of snow in parts of the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Winter Weather Advisory is over. Many areas received over an inch of precipitation. Snow, sleet and even freezing fog made an appearance in Mississippi on Monday. Also, cold rain. This will continue to sputter into the overnight hours. Ground temperatures remain below freezing despite air...
Mississippi Skies: More snow, ice possible for parts of Mississippi Monday
A warming trend is on its way to Mississippi, but first some parts of the state must deal with one more visit of wintry weather from the arctic system that arrived at the end of last week. It’s hard to believe snow showers and freezing rain are possible for northern...
Cold Christmas, warmer weather moves in next week
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sub-freezing conditions continue into Christmas Day. Warmer weather gradually shifts into the region by the end of next week. CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s – a slight improvement from Friday! Occasional breezes will continue, but less wind overall is expected relative to previous days.
Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today
Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
A Merry Cold Christmas in Store
After experiencing wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings for most of our area as we went throughout our Saturday, conditions will continue to be below average for Christmas. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and we will gradually start to warm up into next week.
Mississippi Skies: Still cold, but perfect traveling weather for Santa
Don’t worry about Santa Claus… he’s made for this weather! Many of the rest of us will have another frigid day to finish last minute shopping today. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued the Jolly Elf full credentials for flying across our state later tonight while the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security has an alert out against the Grinch. Both agencies have Facebook posts that children would enjoy seeing if they haven’t already.
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
Winter weather advisory issued for far northern Mississippi
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Accumulating snow is possible across far northern Mississippi into western Tennessee Monday. OVERNIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase as temperatures drop below freezing. The weather should remain dry. MONDAY: An Alberta clipper system will be diving southward into the Mid-South region and bringing limited moisture along...
Weather Alert for Thursday: extreme cold heading in tonight
A long duration of cold weather rare for this time of year is expected from tonight Christmas morning. Temperatures as low as single digits in North Mississippi to teens farther south are expected. Across much of our region, temperatures will remain below freezing from late tonight through the morning hours on Christmas Day. In addition, strong and gusty north winds will result in wind chill readings below zero by Friday morning and in the single digits Saturday morning. Hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, with frostbite being possible in 30 minutes or less in the extreme threat area. Damage to exposed pipes will be likely and water main breaks can be expected. Be sure family, neighbors, and pets have a warm place to stay.
South Mississippi prepares for extreme cold; check cars, cover plants before weekend weather
Soak up the little bit of sunshine and warmer temps we will see today because tonight, the North Pole weather will descend into South Mississippi. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a chance for some showers as the arctic front pushes through this evening. Highs should reach the mild 60s. The frigid air should blanket South Mississippi by midnight. There is a hard freeze warning and a wind chill advisory tonight and into Friday. The wind will drastically increase, and it will be drier and MUCH colder after midnight. Low temperatures after midnight will likely drop all the way into the teens and 20s by daybreak Friday with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Friday will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. A pipe-bursting freeze is likely with temps in 20s for four consecutive nights. Afternoon highs for Friday may struggle to get out of the 20s and could possibly reach the low 30s. Wind chills during the day on Friday could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, it becomes milder next week.
Freezing temperatures into Christmas weekend might affect utilities
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the threat of freezing temperatures moving across Mississippi, the threat of a power outage increases. Pine Belt power companies publish ongoing outages on their websites, where you can also report an outage if one occurs in your area. Below are links to outage maps...
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
-60° wind chills to continue: What to expect in hours to come in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, severe wind chills are set to continue in Colorado. Here's a breakdown by region regarding how the next several hours should unfold:. Punchline – we're looking at some cold weather through at least Friday morning everywhere. Northeast Plains: Wind chills of -30° to...
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
Severe Weather Alert Days: December 22-23, 2022
The National Weather Service has notified the public that dangerously cold temperatures and winter precipitation will influence the southern plains and Ozark plateau, including portions of Arkansas, on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23. The Arkansas River Valley, including the Arkansas Tech University campuses in Russellville and Ozark, is...
Temperature drops 32 degrees in 9 minutes! Arctic front headed to Colorado
"Heads up eastern Colorado," says the National Weather Service, with a wild cold front on the way to the state. According to the service, as the cold front swept through Cheyenne, Wyoming this afternoon, the temperature dropped from 43 degrees to 11 degrees in just nine minutes, with the wind chill dropping from 35 degrees to -8 degrees.
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
