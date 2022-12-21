ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Woman faces multiple charges after assault in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, according to authorities. Police say they received a call Sunday night to a domestic disturbance along Indian Ridge Road. Once on scene, police say they spoke with two victims who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft, other charges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her. The release states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire

KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve

Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police investigating fatal Thursday morning crash

Kingsport police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday on West Stone Drive near Lewis Lane. A black 2021 Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle, occupied by driver, Roxanne D. Sewell, 57, and passenger, Phyllis E. Rappleyea, 76, both of Kingsport, was westbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane, according to a police press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church

Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church. Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Community Hero: Thousands of animals...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

3 treated for smoke inhalation after structure fire in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department. Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Reedy Place. According to KFD, the fire was out when firefighters arrived. Three residents were taken to a hospital […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy