Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District. Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road...
JCPD accuses woman of hitting people with car with juvenile passenger inside
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) —Johnson City police arrested a woman on Christmas Day after two people said she “struck them with her vehicle,” a news release states. Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Indian Ridge Road, where two victims told police Breonna D. Lopez, of Johnson City, hit them with her vehicle […]
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
wcyb.com
Police: Woman faces multiple charges after assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, according to authorities. Police say they received a call Sunday night to a domestic disturbance along Indian Ridge Road. Once on scene, police say they spoke with two victims who...
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
JCPD: Woman arrested for alleged motor vehicle theft, other charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft among other charges on Friday. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kaylee Stout was arrested after officers observed her driving a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta that did not belong to her. The release states that […]
Two taken to the hospital after pipe burst at nursing home
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a media release from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pipe burst at a nursing home in Greene County. According to Kathie Ball, LNHA Executive Director, a sprinkler pipe at Durham-Hensley Health & […]
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
Report: $7 million blaze in downtown Gatlinburg spread after man started 'warming' fire
The fire that destroyed a downtown Gatlinburg commercial center in October started in the same vacant shop where a man's burned body was found, a Gatlinburg Fire Department investigative report states. It's likely that fire victim Joe Martin Bates set the "warming fire" inside the empty suite in the rear...
Kingsport Times-News
No injuries reported in Dale Street house fire
KINGSPORT — City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of Dale Street on Friday afternoon. The Kingsport Fire Department arrived at the two-story home around 12:30 p.m., according to KFD spokesman Barry Brickey. The occupants of the house were able to escape without injury, the KFD said.
wvlt.tv
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. The First Alert Weather Days continue with temperatures well below freezing and continued winds that. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Recurring WVLT...
Officials issue water advisory for Jonesborough customers
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Jonesborough on Monday asked that water customers conserve water as crews work on multiple line leaks following the arctic blast over the weekend. Those affected include communities in the following areas: Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and areas north of 11-E and west of Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Utility Department […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police investigating fatal Thursday morning crash
Kingsport police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that happened at about 9:40 a.m. on Thursday on West Stone Drive near Lewis Lane. A black 2021 Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle, occupied by driver, Roxanne D. Sewell, 57, and passenger, Phyllis E. Rappleyea, 76, both of Kingsport, was westbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane, according to a police press release.
wcyb.com
Greeneville Police Department investigating after body found in burnt car
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Greeneville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a burnt car in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Authorities said they received a call just after 8 p.m. to a fire at Eastside Baptist Church, along Serral Drive. Crews responded, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Police said it was when the fire was put out that they discovered a body inside the vehicle.
KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
wjhl.com
Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church
Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church. Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Community Hero: Thousands of animals...
3 treated for smoke inhalation after structure fire in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department. Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Reedy Place. According to KFD, the fire was out when firefighters arrived. Three residents were taken to a hospital […]
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0