Things to know today: Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress in US visit; thousands wait at US-Mexico border; college bowl updates; and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer...
Southwest Airlines hit by massive disruptions, flight cancellations
Southwest was having more problems than any other airline, canceling more than half of its flights on Monday.
Comments / 0