Iowa City woman accused of assaulting roommate
An Iowa City woman was charged with assault after an alleged argument with a roommate turned physical. Police say the incident occurred on December 17th at the North Clinton Street apartment of 20 year-old Alexis Phothiwat just before 2 am. The two were having a verbal argument, when Phothiwat allegedly made aggressive contact with the victim by pushing her. When the victim tried to move away, Phothiwat continued pushing and thrashing at her while following her. She then reportedly started damaging the victim’s property and some shared property at the apartment.
Iowa City man facing drug charges after being observed at business Christmas night
An Iowa City man who was outside a closed business Christmas night has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of meth. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Heinz Road at around 6:45 pm on reports of a suspicious male loading items into his vehicle. The reporting party saw the man, identified as 37-year-old Justin Johnson of H Street, arrive in the vehicle.
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
Man issued no contact order breaks it upon release from jail
An Iowa City man who was issued a no-contact order earlier this month broke it right after his release from jail. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Joel Seals of Kirkwood Avenue was issued the order on December 5th. He was released during the midnight hour on December 9th and went to the protected party’s residence shortly thereafter.
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR
An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
Davis County Attorney finds officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg justified
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davis County Attorney’s Office has found a shooting involving an Iowa State Patrol Trooper earlier this month was justified. Law enforcement said Trooper Jeremy Cole shot Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, while he was trying to escape arrest earlier this month. Hall was wanted...
Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle hit along Interstate 80
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Johnson County Sheriff's Office vehicle was hit along Interstate 80 Thursday around noon, according to the office's Facebook page. It happened near mile marker 253 in the westbound lanes. The deputy was outside the vehicle helping with a crash. The Iowa DOT issued a...
Two West High students charged after allegedly stealing van and going on joyride
Two West High students face charges that they stole a van and took it for a joyride. Records from Iowa City Police indicate a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a van valued at $2,000 from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the van himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Washington man sentenced for insurance fraud
A Washington County man has been sentenced to five years’ probation for insurance fraud. According to the Iowa Insurance Division, on October 26th 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington pleaded guilty to one count of Presenting False Information, a class “D” Felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.
Victim of Iowa park homicide identified by police
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old D'Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa. Police say Coleman was one of four people that agreed to meet in order to complete what officers described as a "transaction."
Gunfire reported, suspect had 2 guns, police allege
A 38-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident on Wednesday. Huson Ellison faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of...
Louisa County man remains missing
A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing. Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place. The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop,...
Washington City Council Heard the Historic Preservation Annual Report
At the Washington City Council Meeting Tuesday, the Historic Preservation Commission gave their annual report. The Commission met four times over the past year. The main project that was completed was The Woodlawn Cemetery Gates and Shelter renovation. Bethany Glinsmann, Commission member states, “Looking ahead, we started talking about finding additional funding to kind of finish up the Woodlawn Cemetery Project.” The Commission hopes to further work on the shelter by completing the doors and windows and by adding informational signage. They are researching grants that may be available to assist with this endeavor.
