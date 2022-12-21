Read full article on original website
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
CNN — China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
China will end Covid restrictions and quarantining for international travelers
CNN — China will drop quarantine requirements for all passengers arriving from outside of the country's borders starting on January 8, 2023, its top health authority announced Monday. The country will also scrap all other restrictive Covid measures for travelers, including quarantines for positive patients and contact tracing. Authorities...
Russia ready to resume gas supply to Europe via Yamal-Europe gas pipeline
CNN — Russia is prepared to resume gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which was previously stopped for political reasons, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian state news agency TASS on Sunday. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we...
Ukraine's Zelensky seeks Indian Prime Minister Modi's help with peace plan
CNN — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday he was relying on India's help to implement a "peace formula" during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The call comes as New Delhi seeks to boost trade ties with Moscow after becoming one of the largest purchasers of Russian oil -- defying Western sanctions and providing a vital financial lifeline to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin wages an unprovoked war against its neighbor.
Mike Sievert of T-Mobile is the CNN Business CEO of the Year
CNN — Investors saw a lot of red in 2022. But a company known for its magenta logo was a stock market darling this year. Shares of T-Mobile rose about 20% in 2022, even as rivals AT&T and Verizon tumbled. Ma Bell was down about 2% while Verizon plunged more than 25%.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
CNN — The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former...
