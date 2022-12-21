Read full article on original website
Michael^
5d ago
What time is the press conference with his mother saying how he is a good kid and this is out of character? His bail will be set at $500 and he will be stealing again by the weekend…
Reply(1)
12
rye toast
5d ago
My suggestion is to make a television game show featuring the caught porch pirates. Stage is set up with several parcels 1/2 have a 5 year prison sentence inside the other 1/2 have just enough explosives to blow off 2 hands. Pure ratings gold!!!
Reply(2)
11
The Grinch
5d ago
What a loser! So tired of trolls going around stealing from porches,cars,mailrooms. Make stiffer laws on this.
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Related
WISN
Milwaukee deputy's squad car hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff's squad car was hit by a vehicle leaving a tavern at the intersection of Fon du Lac and W. Baldwin Street. According to the sheriff's office, on Monday after 2 a.m., a deputy was following a fast-moving car traveling south on W. Fon du Lac when he got hit by a car.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
27-year-old woman killed near 29th and Greenfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Christmas Eve. Police said a 27-year-old woman died near 29th and Greenfield.
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
Milwaukee County sheriff's squad involved in crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin
A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) squad car was involved in a crash near Fond du Lac and Baldwin early Monday morning.
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
seehafernews.com
Scam-Avoidance Warning Fatigue Mounts During Holidays
Holiday shoppers in Wisconsin and elsewhere are starting to face a time crunch in wrapping up their gift lists. As they rush to the stores or sift through online platforms, fraud experts warn about ignoring red flags for scams. This time of year is associated with warnings about fraud scenarios...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, separate homicides on same day in 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two separate homicides that happened on April 23, 2021. Mharquelle Dixon, 20, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In addition to prison time, Dixon was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
Can I record the police in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: US 151 in Fond du Lac County reopens following fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – US 151 northbound is back open following an hour and fifteen-minute closure. Officials say that all lanes on US 151 are back open. The incident reportedly happened around 9:45 a.m. and was cleared around 11 a.m. There was no information on if there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
spmetrowire.com
Suspicious death investigation underway in Hull
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Hull on Monday. Portage Co. dispatchers received a 91...
36-year-old Milwaukee man found dead Wednesday morning, police say
A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
57 Year Old Wisconsin Woman, Biggest Drug Dealer in State History?
When you watch movies or tv shows, the visual of what a "drug dealer" is has a look. Some shady character, looks mean and tough...Kinda like 57 year old Lori Merget of Wisconsin, wait.. Lori lived in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. There was no drug layer, no massive car with tinted windows...just...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin DNR to build new Mercer Ranger Station
The current Mercer Ranger Station is a couple of garages, outbuildings, and an office that is used by up to 12 staff members. The garage was built in 1933 and what’s currently being used as the office was built in 1939, but back then it wasn’t meant to be an office space for multiple people.
Q985
Rockford, IL
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11