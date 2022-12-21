ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Selmeci, Gyurta, Becsey, and Halmay Named to Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame

Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay were recently named the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame. Archive photo via G. Scala/Deepbluemedia. Attila Selmeci, János Becsey, Daniel Gyurta, and Zoltán Halmay became the newest members of the Hungarian Swimming Hall of Fame after...
Daniel Wiffen on First Irishman to Own European Record, Skipping SC Worlds, Swim Vlog

Wiffen talks us through racing at the Scottish/Irish Championships, winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and training at the University of Loughborough Current photo via Swim Ireland. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
What Kind of Swimmer Are You?

Are you the sleep swimmer, the talented swimmer...the hungry swimmer? Find out! Stock photo via World Aquatics. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Summer edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. THE SINGER. The last song you listened to on Spotify before you got to...
WATCH: Daniel Wiffen Breaks Down His 800 Free SCM European Record

SCM (25m) Many of swimming’s biggest stars closed out their 2022 competing at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Irish Olympian Daniel Wiffen, however, was among those who opted for meets closer to home. At the Swim Ireland Winter Championships, he ripped 7:25.96 in the 800 freestyle, becoming the first Irish swimmer to hold a European record.
All Zach Harting Wants for Christmas…Is You!

Zach Harting is full-send, 100% of the time, and that's what we love about him. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. American swimmer Zach Harting challenged American swimmer Hunter Armstrong to a 50-meter backstroke swimoff in the team’s pre-Short Course Worlds training camp. Armstrong, the long course World Record holder, beat out Harting, a 200 butterflier but great underwater swimmer, in a closer-than-expected race.
Men’s 50 Freestyle vs 100-Meter Dash: Breaking Magical Barriers

During the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Brazilian superstar veteran Bruno Fratus set the 100th 21-point 50 freestyle of his career. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. During the 2022 World...
2022 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmer of the Year – 10 & Under

Drue Rogers and Ayden Tan are the 2022 SWAMMY Award winners as the best 10 & unders in the US this season. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 Honorees: Drue Rogers & Ayden Tan. Editor’s note: because of ongoing...
The Michael Phelps Science Fiction Epic According to Open A.I. ChatGPT

Are you scrolling social media this holiday for entertainment? Me too. So, I asked an artificial intelligence tool to tell me story about Phelps. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Happy Holidays! Are you tucked in your couch, snuggled up with a fire burning, twiddling your time away on...
Iconic Swimmers’ Nicknames

Michael Phelps, "The Baltimore Bullet," has one of the most iconic nicknames in swimming history. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. This article originally appeared in the 2022 Fall edition of SwimSwam Magazine. Subscribe here to the SwimSwam Magazine here. Friends, famous people, athletes, and singers. Sooner or later,...
