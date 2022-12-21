ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield sites with room for 1.2m homes unused in England, report says

 5 days ago
A brownfield site and former steel plant earmarked for redevelopment in Wolverhampton.

A record number of brownfield sites in England that have been identified for redevelopment and could provide 1.2m homes are lying dormant, according to an analysis.

The scale of the accommodation that could be built emerged after the countryside charity CPRE analysed 344 brownfield land registers, which identify urban sites that have previously been built on, which are available for housing.

The amount of land available covered 27,342 hectares (67,563 acres) in 2022, 6% more than in 2021. It has the capacity to provide 1.2m homes at a time of nationwide housing crisis.

Planning permission has only been granted for 45% of the land, while 550,000 homes with planning permission are awaiting development.

Tom Fyans, the interim chief executive of CPRE, said: “You know the system is broken when hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people and families are on social housing waiting lists, many in rural areas.

“Meanwhile, across the country, tens of thousands of hectares of prime brownfield sites are sitting there waiting to be redeveloped.”

Former industrial heartlands in the north of England were the worst areas for unused brownfield sites. The proportion of available housing units with planning permission is 33% in the north-west, 36% in the West Midlands and 40% in Yorkshire and the Humber, the latter of which has enough brownfield sites to build 115,000 homes.

In the south-west, where evidence suggests local people cannot afford to rent or buy, in a crisis worsened by a rise in second-home owners, there is capacity to build 71,000 homes on brownfield sites, 56% of which have planning permission.

Fyans said investing in brownfield regeneration would have a transformative effect. “There’s no way to fix an overheated, undersupplied housing market without a new generation of social or truly affordable housing,” he said.

“The only solution is a commitment to building hundreds of thousands of new homes available at social rents or sold at affordable prices linked to local wages.

“Done with consideration, such developments breathe new life into communities while also building the homes local people actually need alongside existing infrastructure such as public transport, schools and shops.”

This month, the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, dropped plans for compulsory housing targets after threats of a backbench rebellion. Amendments to the levelling up and regeneration bill include potentially fining companies that fail to build on land despite having planning consent and letting councils refuse further permission across their area.

Other changes were for the green belt to be protected by issuing fresh guidance to councils saying they would not need to consider such land to deliver homes.

But CPRE is calling for broad amendments to the national planning policy framework, which is due for review in 2023, to include a prioritisation of brownfield development over unnecessary losses of greenfield sites.

It wants to see rules that only allow greenfield developments when they are primarily affordable housing for local needs, or when as much use as possible is already being made of brownfield land. CPRE also wants regulations that give local communities more power to bring brownfield land forward as a source of supply.

