Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
4 dogs, 2 puppies rescued from winter weather
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Detroit dogs are on their way to a new life after being rescued from frigid temperatures according to the Humane Society of Midland County. The no-kill shelter said that they were abandoned after an eviction and were left outside to fend for themselves. A Detroit...
Wyandotte couple loses everything in house fire a night before Christmas
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Downriver couple is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Saturday. Katie and Jennifer’s home on Hudson Street in Wyandotte caught fire as they prepared for Christmas Day. "Doing last-minute wrapping, just trying to get ready for the holidays. Ready to...
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
Detroit police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Christmas Day
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two fatal shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue. Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have...
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell arrested following concerning Facebook Live from substance abuse facility
All-American football star Jayru Campbell was arrested late Sunday night after live streaming part of a concerning encounter with police at a psychiatric and substance abuse facility in Auburn Hills.
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: List of road closures, crashes and more in metro Detroit
The winter storm has officially arrived in metro Detroit, with snow beginning overnight and temperatures dropping quickly into the teens and the single-digits.
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
1 dead in Detroit after Christmas morning shooting, police say
DETROIT – One person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday near John R Street and Lantz Street. Detroit police responded to a call in the area of John R Street and Lantz Street in Detroit at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
Fire nearly out at Detroit storage facility near Belle Isle bridge, more than 12 hours later
Detroit firefighters were extinguishing the final hot spots of a four-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's east side late Friday, more than 12 hours after crews were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Canton Street and East Lafayette. Detroit Fire Department Chief James C. Harris said that the fire began around 5 a.m. Friday at the facility just east of downtown Detroit and blocks away from the bridge to Belle...
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Sunsation’s ‘Winter Boating On Lake St. Clair’ Video Destined To Become A Holiday Classic
Among my family members when we get together for the holidays, the annual debate revolves around one delicate question. And for the most part, we are equally divided on the answer. Is “Diehard” a Christmas movie?. The answer, at last in my realm, skews along gender lines. Most...
Michigan man sentenced to 105 years in prison for armed drug trafficking in Ky.
A man from Flint, Michigan was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday after being convicted of armed drug trafficking in Kentucky and attempted robbery.
Detroit woman's apartment doesn't have heat during holiday weekend storm
Leonard says with so much going on in her home this year, she's not celebrating Christmas. She says the only gift she wants is answers.
Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?
Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
