Johanna Hicks To Retire As Extension Agent
When Hopkins County Commissioners Court convened for what is the last scheduled meeting of 2022, County Judge Robert Newsom announced what he called a bit of sad news: it would be Johanna Hicks’ last regular Extension activity report during Commissioners Court. Hicks plans to retire at the end of January as Hopkins County’s Family and Community Health Extension Agent.
10 Jailed In Hopkins County On Outstanding Felony Charges Over The Past 5 Days
Over the past 5 days (Dec. 19-23), 10 people were jailed in Hopkins County on outstanding felony charges, according to jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Brennan Murray, and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping Francisco Valentin Sanchez (who is also known by Velenta Sanchez), around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120 for a traffic offense committed with a Dodge Ram pickup. A records check showed the 30-year-old Dundalk, Maryland man to be wanted by authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland on rape—strong-arm warrant. Sanchez remained in the county jail Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the charge, according to jail reports.
Annual 55+ Health Fair Planned April 11, 2023 At The ROC
Those age 55 and older will want to be sure to mark April 11 on their calendars. That’s the day the annual 55+ Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at First Baptist Church Sulphur Springs’ Recreational Outreach Center (The ROC), 115 Putman St.
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Dec. 26-30, 2022
MONDAY, Dec. 26 — Smothered Beef Patties, Brown Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. TUESDAY, Dec. 27 — Ham & Broccoli Quiche, Hashbrowns, Fruit Salad and a Biscuit. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28 — Beef Goolash, Baked Beans and Broccoli. THURSDAY, Dec. 29 — King Ranch Chicken...
Obituary – Benny Peek
Benny Wayne Peek, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carriage House Manor and the Cottages. He was born on August 17, 1956, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to the late John Robert Peek and Opal Irene Moore. He attended Cumby School in his early days and, then, transferred to Sulphur Springs ISD, where he graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1975. Benny was employed by Flowserve, Inc., for over 38 years.
Bennie Louis Frye Henry
Funeral services for Bennie Louis Frye Henry, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Schoenrock and Dr. John Mark Henry assisting. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery in Springhill, LA with Ryan Henry, Stephen Henry, Richard Hatcher and Blaine Middleton serving as pallbearers.
Candy Hall
Candy was born to adoring parents, James and Barbara Crenshaw, as well as brother, Michael, on February 21, 1972. Sister, Alisha followed four years later. Growing up, Candy, along with her mother, loved to sing and play piano in church. Candy married Timmy Hall on September 23, 1990 in Mt....
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Dec. 19-25, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week of Dec. 19-25, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, on two Wood County Warrants for Stalking and Harassment. (She was released from jail Dec. 24, 2022. Bond was set at $30,000 on the stalking charge and $5,00 on the harassment charge, according to Wood County jail records, available at mywoodcounty.com)
Paris District Road Report for December 26, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Dec. 26, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Blood Drive Rescheduled Due To Weather
Due to record low temperatures, the Carter BloodCare had to cancel the blood drive slated at the hospital Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The bus was unable to maintain the correct temperature range needed to collect the blood donations to help bolster area blood supplies through the holidays.. The blood drive has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, December 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CHRISTUS Asks Community To Consider Donating Blood At Drive Friday To Help Bolster Supplies Through Holiday
Holiday Hours For CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Urgent Care, Virtual Announced. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Gastroenterology Physician. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in...
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
Betty Jo Baxley
Funeral services for Betty Jo Baxley, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 26, 2022 at West Oaks Funeral Home with L. D. Baxley, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Travis Baxley, Austin Baxley, Joseph Baxley, Delane Baxley, Halston Potts and Blayke Pegues serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to service time at West Oaks Funeral Home. Betty passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her home.
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
Kansas Pair Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge
Campbell Man Arrested In Court On Controlled Substance Warrant. A Kansas pair was jailed this week on one controlled substance charge each, after deputies found approximately 12 grams of the substance in their vehicle during a traffic stop. That same day, a Campbell, Texas man was arrested in court on a controlled substance warrant.
Chamber Connection — Dec 21, 2022: Sock Drive, Breakfast With Santa On Tap; Holiday Ornaments Still Available
Nominations For Annual Chambers Awards, Submissions For Chamber Directory Are Currently Being Accepted. Butch, Amanda and Jaci at the Chamber of Commerce wish everyone a happy Christmas and a wonderful new year! Count your blessings during this season and embrace your loved ones. Christmas Activities. Doerksen Hospice is hosting a...
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
Two Texans granted clemency ahead of the holiday weekend
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to two Texans on recommendations by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. The first went to Antionette La’Quitta Oliver, 32, who was arrested in Collin County for assault by contact in 2015. Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man for violating a Criminal Trespass order on Texas Street. Jordan Terrell Givens then began resisting his arrest and threatened violence against the arresting officer. His bond amount totals $105,000 on charges of obstruction/retaliation, resisting, and trespassing.
Sulphur Springs Man Accused of Bellview Street Burglary
A 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of a Bellview Street burglary Monday morning. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Edward Jaime were dispatched at 9 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022, to a Bellview Street address, where a man was reported to be inside the home without the owner’s permission. He was seen entering the building through a bedroom window.
