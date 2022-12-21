Over the past 5 days (Dec. 19-23), 10 people were jailed in Hopkins County on outstanding felony charges, according to jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Brennan Murray, and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping Francisco Valentin Sanchez (who is also known by Velenta Sanchez), around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120 for a traffic offense committed with a Dodge Ram pickup. A records check showed the 30-year-old Dundalk, Maryland man to be wanted by authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland on rape—strong-arm warrant. Sanchez remained in the county jail Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the charge, according to jail reports.

