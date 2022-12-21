ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Christmas miracle: Cat lost since July located in Middletown five months later

By Olivia Perreault
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caeIU_0jpz7qgq00

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family from Vermont experienced a Christmas miracle first-hand when their cat, who had been missing since July, was located five months later.

Susan lost her cat, Minka, back in July at the I-91 rest stop while on her way back home to Vermont.

Although it may have seemed that Minka was gone forever, the Middletown Animal Control received a call last week after the state’s first snow storm about a black cat in the median of I-91 near the rest stop.

Animal control officers went to the rest stop and found Minka. Although she took off running, they set multiple humane traps with tuna and sardines for days. Then, on Monday, when they went to check the trap, Minka was inside.

Once back at the shelter, a scan found the microchip and confirmed that it was Susan’s cat. While she was dirty, skinny, and covered in ticks, MAC said she was otherwise okay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNepu_0jpz7qgq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Goyf_0jpz7qgq00
Minka | Photos courtesy Middletown Animal Control

Susan drove four hours from Vermont on Tuesday and reunited with her furbaby. Susan told MAC that she never thought this day would come, but she was always hoping — she even kept all of Minka’s things.

Minka’s human is grateful for Courtney, the woman who repeatedly called MAC after seeing the cat on the highway.

“We have an amazing community and ACO team!” MAC said in a Facebook post. “We are all so happy that Minka got her Christmas Wish!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportjournal.com

Motorboat marooned on Exit 17 median

WESTPORT — A battered old boat has been beached on the Exit 17 southbound median. The maritime mystery is likely a simple — albeit brazen — case of illegal dumping. The Sea Ray 200 apparently was trailered to the grassy area between Interstate 95, the ramp and Saugatuck Avenue, and dumped. A pair of ribbed rollers from a trailer appear to have snapped off during the caper.
WESTPORT, CT
newstalknewengland.com

4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning

Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Old Saybrook Man Found

A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located. The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with him, according to Old Saybroook Police.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Connecticut Man Found

Update:A man who police say went missing after a single-vehicle crash in Connecticut has been located.The crash happened in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 24 in Old Saybrook. The man, identified as Robert Lango, was last seen in the Essex Road area and didn't have a cell phone with …
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington firefighters respond to fires at movie theater, house

TORRINGTON – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to two fires, one at Apple Cinemas and another at a house, according to the city’s fire department. At 11:49 a.m., firefighters responded to an appliance fire reported at Apple Cinemas at 89 Farley place, Battalion Chief Patrick Doyle said in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found “moderate smoke conditions,” with the fire having been extinguished by employees of the movie theater, Doyle said. Firefighters then used positive-pressure fans to evacuate the smoke from the movie theater, he said.
TORRINGTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
trumbulltimes.com

From Ez Street to Roast Meat Hill Road: These are Connecticut's quirky street names

There are some odd street names out there. Recently, a street name in Killingworth, Conn., has caused controversy for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). In a letter to First Selectman Nancy Gorski, a PETA representative offered to help pay for new signage if Roast Meat Hill Road was renamed to “Roast Vegan Hill Road." PETA also offered to “hold a giveaway of tasty vegan ham sandwiches in town.”
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Eyewitness News

North Haven officials investigate overnight structure fire

Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Updated:...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

10 turtles saved from Glastonbury house fire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Woman Takes Home $250K CT Lottery Prize

A woman from Fairfield County won a $250,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store in the area. Bonnie Cappucci, of Stamford, claimed the $250,000 Cashword 9 prize from a ticket purchased at Hope Street Mini Mart in Stamford, Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 22. CT...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy