Some people in Indiana County are still dealing with power outages this morning. After reaching a peak of nearly 600 customers without power, Penelec reports this morning that about half of them have had power restored since yesterday’s outages. The majority of the outages are now in Montgomery Township, with 153 outages reported. 64 outages are in Burrell Township. Outages are also being reported in Black lick, East Wheatfield, Rayne, West Wheatfield, and White Townships along with Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell, Indiana and Saltsburg Burroughs. For many of those still affected by the outages, a time for expected restoration is not known as crews are still working to restore power, but the severe weather may be getting in the way.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO