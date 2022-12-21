ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight

Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center. The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith. The lively crowd got to hear a range of music...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’

There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
SULPHUR, LA
KPEL 96.5

We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana

Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
KPLC TV

High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet

Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!

Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

