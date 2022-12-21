Read full article on original website
SWLA Arrest Report - December 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2022. Anatashia Marie Hagger, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon. Chad Davis Hollier, 46, Iowa: Domestic abuse battery. Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 58, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Taylor Warren Stringer, 34, Lake Charles: Possession...
Lake Charles American Press
Third hard freeze this week awaits SW La. residents tonight
Today’s temperatures will be slightly higher than Friday’s, but another hard freeze awaits Southwest Louisiana residents tonight and into Christmas morning. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said tonight’s hard freeze — the third in three days — will bring low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. These temperatures can burst pipes and kill tender vegetation.
Things To Do This Christmas Weekend In Lake Charles Dec 23-25
It's Christmas Weekend and there are a lot of things to know and do this weekend. Just because it's Christmas weekend doesn't mean there are not things in the area to go out and see and do. Plus, there are some things you need to know during this holiday weekend....
KPLC TV
Local Grammy winner takes the stage at the Civic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles local Mickey Smith Jr. lit up the stage at the Civic Center. The Grammy winner and his band Sax in the City, were opened up by another Lake Charles local Mikalya Renee Smith. The lively crowd got to hear a range of music...
Lake Charles American Press
Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’
There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Watch For The Grinch, He’s Been Seen Flying Over Lake Charles!
The Grinch has been spotted flying around the City of Lake Charles! Keep your eyes peeled because you never know when he'll show up. This time of year, you can look up at any moment and see him flying above in his trusty paramotor!. Folks got to see the grouchy...
KPLC TV
High winds cause low water levels in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles looked a little different Friday. High north winds caused noticeably low water levels during the afternoon low tide. The National Weather Service sent meteorologists to check out the unusual sight, which revealed some parts of the beach we rarely see. The local tide...
KPLC TV
Local baby joins Elf on the Shelf’s antics this Christmas season
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This time of year, in many houses, a little elf is ever present monitoring the behavior of the children and taking notes for Santa on whether they are naughty or nice. 7News caught up with one local family whose baby boy has given Elfie plenty...
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Lake Charles American Press
Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet
Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
theadvocate.com
Houston firm accused of forgery in Lake Charles hurricane insurance lawsuits
LAKE CHARLES — Melvin Addison said he doesn’t know how he became a client of McClenny, Moseley & Associates, the Houston-based law firm he found himself in a federal courtroom with this month. Sitting before U.S. District Judge James D. Cain on Dec. 13, Addison seemed confused and...
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!
Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
Authorities in Westlake Asking Residents to Check Outdoor Christmas Decorations and Report Damages to Police
Westlake, Louisiana – Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye is asking residents to check their inflatable Christmas decorations for damage. He indicated that there have been a few cases where Christmas decorations in Westlake, Louisiana were damaged by individuals. He is asking anyone who finds any damage to call Westlake...
Driver killed in Calcasieu Parish crash Thursday
A Vinton man was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish, state police said.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
Woman claims to lose over 25K with a contractor for housework never finished
Lucille LeJeune, 73, of Eunice tells she lost $25,600 when contracting Aucoin Nails It Construction, LLC to complete work on her home.
