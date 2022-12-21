ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Feasterville-Trevose Times

Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Awards given to local organizations

Gov. Tom Wolf announced over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. The following projects in Bucks County were approved:. – Mid-States Habonim Camping Association, Inc.: $24,000. –...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death

PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
PALMYRA, PA

