Read full article on original website
Related
Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program Awards given to local organizations
Gov. Tom Wolf announced over $3.9 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for 93 churches, synagogues and other nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities and frequently targeted by hate crimes throughout the commonwealth. The following projects in Bucks County were approved:. – Mid-States Habonim Camping Association, Inc.: $24,000. –...
Pennsylvania receiving $98 million to improve healthcare staffing, technology, infrastructure
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure. The grant will aid efforts to improve staffing, health planning and equity and data modernization. “This funding will enable the...
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Pass After Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf Efforts To Pushed The Payments
Pennsylvania’s Governor is about to end his two terms and eight years of tenure which includes the COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus during his term. $2,000 Stimulus Checks for Pennsylvania Resident. Governor Tom Wolf’s efforts to push Pennsylvania to be able to have $2,000 stimulus...
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
A winter storm that will be followed by freezing temperatures could affect Christmas travel plans — and make for a white Christmas in some areas of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections this far in advance are subject to change,...
WOLF
Police: Two men wanted after attempting to make $500 purchase with fake bills
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two men are wanted in Pottsville after police say they attempted to purchase a $500 gift card with counterfeit bills. According to officials, the men tried to purchase a 500$ Visa gift card using ten counterfeit $50 bills at a Dollar General in Pottsville.
Body encased in concrete removed from Philadelphia home
Investigators have to figure out if the person discovered was killed or died of natural causes and then buried in the home.
Inmate arrested in connection with 2021 drug overdose death
PALMYRA - A 34-year-old state prison inmate has been arrested on involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death charges in connection with a 2021 overdose death in Palmyra. Borough police said Friday they have charged Michael David Lewis with providing a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamines to Amber Behney,...
Comments / 4