Despite funding challenges, frigid temperatures cause code blue status to be activated at HRDC’s warming centers

In this photo of the week, we congratulate Jake Mosher for delivering a stunning image of the Gallatin Range which just won a national prize—and it causes us to think. Congratulations to nature photographer Jake Mosher for his award-winning image "Paradise Lost." The alluring picture, captured in the Gallatin Mountain Range south of Bozeman, shows a summer wildflower bloom and in the background wildfire smoke.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO