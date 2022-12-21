Despite funding challenges, frigid temperatures cause code blue status to be activated at HRDC’s warming centers

Read full article on original website
Below is a list of closures in the area due to winter weather conditions: Bridger Bowl will not open today, December 21 due to extremely cold temperatures
Bozeman, Mont — In Bozeman, organizers held a memorial service Wednesday dedicated to remembering neighbors who passed away while homeless this past year. Community members gathered inside the Bozeman Public Library for National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day. There was a candlelight vigil, messages of hope and a moment of silence.
In this photo of the week, we congratulate Jake Mosher for delivering a stunning image of the Gallatin Range which just won a national prize—and it causes us to think. Congratulations to nature photographer Jake Mosher for his award-winning image "Paradise Lost." The alluring picture, captured in the Gallatin Mountain Range south of Bozeman, shows a summer wildflower bloom and in the background wildfire smoke.
