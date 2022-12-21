Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this holiday season
The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this …. The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Dec. 26: TikTok,...
fox56news.com
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should not just be set on the curb, according to police, so...
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid 'lingering Grinches'
Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should not just be set on the curb, according to police, so as to not show anyone what items you now have in your home. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming...
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
WKYT 27
Body found in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A body was found on Charlie Abney Road in Berea on Monday, according to Kentucky State Police. We do not know how long the body was there or how police were alerted to the body. KSP says they do not suspect foul play. This story...
fox56news.com
Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe burst
The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a pipe burst caused flooding in their kennels. Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe …. The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a...
fox56news.com
'Very high volume' of bursting water pipe calls in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department said they responded to at least 200 water shutoffs and more than 100 private alarms over the last three days with almost all due to burst pipes or sprinkler systems. ‘Very high volume’ of bursting water pipe calls in …. The Lexington Fire Department said...
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 26, 2022. Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home. Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
lakercountry.com
Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest of former Russell Co. resident
A traffic stop on North Highway 127 Friday afternoon turned into a multi-county pursuit, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to reports, Deputy Dustin Bunch initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 127 for driving too fast for road conditions, reckless driving, and passing multiple vehicles.
WTVQ
Lexington police respond to 56 traffic-related calls overnight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say they responded to 56 traffic-related calls overnight, thankfully with no major injuries. The calls involved one injury crash, 10 non-injury crashes, 15 motor assists and 29 traffic hazards, according to Lexington Emergency Management; numbers for this morning aren’t out yet. A...
WKYT 27
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
fox56news.com
Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral
Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral. Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should...
WKYT 27
UPDATE: Lexington police say man found dead in car was found Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update on the story of the man who was found dead in his car in Lexington. The Catholic Action Center reported on its Facebook page that a man was found dead in his car Friday morning. The post says the man chose to live in his car instead of going to a shelter.
fox56news.com
Man allegedly fell off bridge, then struck by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man is in critical condition after Lexington police believe he fell off a bridge and was struck by a vehicle. Lexington police were called out to East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday for reports of a man lying in the road. Officials believe he may have fallen off the MLK Boulevard Bridge before being hit by a vehicle.
fox56news.com
Multiple crashes shut down I-64 near Scott County
A semi was overturned due to road conditions, which left drivers stranded on I-64. A semi was overturned due to road conditions, which left drivers stranded on I-64. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Senate majority leader gives outlook on upcoming session
In a week’s time, Kentucky lawmakers will have finished their preps for the 2023 General Session. Kentucky Senate majority leader gives outlook on …. In a week’s time, Kentucky lawmakers will have finished their preps for the 2023 General Session. Dec. 26: TikTok, tipping, and Twitter. Here are...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer surprises woman with home renovation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There was a large police presence at a Lexington home Thursday morning, but not for a reason you might expect. Officer Ryan Holland, with the community’s help, surprised a Lexington woman with a home makeover. Just a few months ago, Sylvania Bell’s home was what...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
Comments / 0