Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
'Very high volume' of bursting water pipe calls in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department said they responded to at least 200 water shutoffs and more than 100 private alarms over the last three days with almost all due to burst pipes or sprinkler systems. ‘Very high volume’ of bursting water pipe calls in …. The Lexington Fire Department said...
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid 'lingering Grinches'
Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should not just be set on the curb, according to police, so as to not show anyone what items you now have in your home. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming...
fox56news.com
Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe burst
The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a pipe burst caused flooding in their kennels. Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe …. The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a...
fox56news.com
Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this holiday season
The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this …. The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season. Dec. 26: TikTok,...
fox56news.com
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 26, 2022. Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home. Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
fox56news.com
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should not just be set on the curb, according to police, so...
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
fox56news.com
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
fox56news.com
Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral
Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Christmas Eve worship takes place in Lexington cathedral. Services will also be held on Christmas Day at 11 a.m. Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly …. Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 12/26/22
FOX 56 Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Monday evening forecast. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 26, 2022. Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside...
fox56news.com
Golden Alert issued for Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington woman. Doris Lunce, 67, was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday at the Salvation Army on the 700 block of West Main Street. Lunce is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Senate majority leader gives outlook on upcoming session
In a week’s time, Kentucky lawmakers will have finished their preps for the 2023 General Session. Kentucky Senate majority leader gives outlook on …. In a week’s time, Kentucky lawmakers will have finished their preps for the 2023 General Session. Dec. 26: TikTok, tipping, and Twitter. Here are...
Comments / 0