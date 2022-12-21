ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Dog From Sacramento Found 14 Months Later in Kansas

By Erica Rivera
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Jessica Peterson / Getty Images

It’s a small world, or so it seems lately when a dog goes missing and turns up in another state and is able to make it back home. That’s what happened to a missing dog from West Sacramento who resurfaced in Kansas.

A Long Way From Home

Sandra O’Neill had been searching for her German Shepherd mix for 14 months when she suddenly received a phone call. It informed her that her four-legged best friend, Zeppelin, had been found 1,6000 miles from home.

“When they told me he was Kansas, I was shocked,” O’Neill said, according to Fox40 News .

Zeppelin originally went missing in October 2021. His dog mom said that he was fond of stopping by an area where construction workers would treat him to food and water. Zeppelin would return home on his own or O’Neill would go to fetch him. But one day, he didn’t come back. Months and months passed, but O’Neill didn’t lose hope. In fact, she often drove by the site on the rare chance that she would find Zeppelin again.

“I would always think about him and say something when I drive by there occasionally and say ‘I miss you Zeppelin, I hope you come home someday and I hope you’re happy, safe and healthy wherever you are,’” O’Neill said. “The next morning I got the call. I was very excited and really flabbergasted that he was found and very grateful and blessed to be getting the dog back.”

Somehow, the 3-year-old pup wandered onto a woman’s property in small-town Louisburg, Kansas. The woman kept him overnight, then visited the local vet’s office with him the following morning. Thanks to a microchip, the vet was able to locate his dog mom.

Missing Dog Reunited With Mom

According to UPI , Zeppelin is being transported home by a volunteer named Mary Hastings, who offered to drive the pup the 23 hours back to West Sacramento following a visit with her daughter in Kansas.

“We’re very blessed and thankful for all the people involved,” O’Neill said. “There’ve been numerous people working on this tirelessly, trying to get all the legs of the trip handled.”

“I’m just grateful for all the people that put time and energy into this and who have taken care of Zeppelin and loved him where he’s been,” she concluded.

Could there be a better Christmas present than reuniting with your long-lost pup? We think not.

The post Missing Dog From Sacramento Found 14 Months Later in Kansas appeared first on DogTime .

