Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas

The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
Opponent Preview: UNC vs. Oregon

In the aftermath of the ACC Championship game loss to Clemson, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said that his team needs to continue to play good teams in order to get to the next level as a program. Brown and his Tar Heels, having lost three straight games to end the season, will get another measuring stick chance as the Heels face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Oregon State sparks buzz after landing ex-Clemson QB

Oregon State is on the verge of a massive Christmas Day splash. Clemson transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is transferring to Oregon State, BeaverBlitz confirmed. Pete Thamel reported Friday that Uiagalelei-to-Oregon State will be officially announced in the coming days. It's a major win for an Oregon State program that is certainly trending in the right direction after a 10-win 2022 campaign.
