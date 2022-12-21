Read full article on original website
Oregon makes cut for star wide receiver out of Vegas
The Oregon Ducks are on the hunt for more elite talent at the wide receiver position for its recruiting classes down the road. The Ducks cleared the latest hurdle in the process of landing one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. 2024 wide receiver David Washington...
Opponent Preview: UNC vs. Oregon
In the aftermath of the ACC Championship game loss to Clemson, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said that his team needs to continue to play good teams in order to get to the next level as a program. Brown and his Tar Heels, having lost three straight games to end the season, will get another measuring stick chance as the Heels face the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night (8 p.m., FOX) at Petco Park. It will be the first ever meeting between the two programs.
PODCAST: Inside Carolina's Ross Martin previews Oregon vs North Carolina
Inside Carolina football insider Ross Martin joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast to discuss Oregon vs North Carolina, recap the 2022 Tar Heel season, and gives his perspective of what went wrong for UNC this season and how that will impact the bowl game. All that and much more is included...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Ducks drop one spot in AP Poll after split at San Diego Invitational
The Ducks will enter Pac-12 play this week ranked 17th nationally in the Associated Press Poll. The ranking is one spot below where the Ducks were a week ago before dropping one of two games at the San Diego Invitational. Oregon managed to beat Arkansas, previously unbeaten and ranked 17th,...
D.J. Uiagalelei transfer: Oregon State sparks buzz after landing ex-Clemson QB
Oregon State is on the verge of a massive Christmas Day splash. Clemson transfer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is transferring to Oregon State, BeaverBlitz confirmed. Pete Thamel reported Friday that Uiagalelei-to-Oregon State will be officially announced in the coming days. It's a major win for an Oregon State program that is certainly trending in the right direction after a 10-win 2022 campaign.
