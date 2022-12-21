ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AveLy_0jpz6lUE00

Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid .

Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.

So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.

But given the potentially devastating and widespread impact of Long Covid, researchers believe doctors should consider prescribing guanfacine to patients.

“If patients have a physician who can read our paper, we’re hoping that they can access help right now,” neuroscientist Amy Arnsten said.

She and her team believe that the combination of drugs could prove “immediately useful“ to millions of sufferers.

Some 2.3 million people in the UK are estimated to be living with long Covid , official figures show.

According to the NHS, brain fog elicits a similar feeling to the effects of sleep deprivation or stress. It lists common symptoms of brain fog as poor concentration, feeling confused, thinking more slowly than usual, fuzzy thoughts, forgetfulness, lost words and mental fatigue.

It’s not necessarily a symptom of those who were hospitalised with Covid and people usually recover from it.

“There’s a paucity of treatment out there for long Covid brain fog, so when I kept seeing the benefits of this treatment in patients, I felt a sense of urgency to disseminate this information,” neurologist Arman Fesharaki-Zadeh explained.

“You don’t need to wait to be part of a research trial. You can ask your physician – these drugs are affordable and widely available.”

Mr Fesharaki-Zadeh first decided to try the drug combination after considering the inflammatory effects of Covid on the human body.

The team of researchers has since tested the treatment on a dozen other patients suffering from Long Covid. Participants took 600 milligrams of NAC daily and one milligram of guanfacine at bedtime.

After a month, the guanfacine dosage was increased to two milligrams.

All eight participants who finished the trial reported substantial benefits to their memory, organisational skills, and multi-tasking abilities. While some said it cured their brain fog completely, others said they had recovered their sense of self.

The study was published in Neuroimmunology Reports .

Comments / 15

Susan W Jones
4d ago

NAC is a supplement you can buy anywhere. I heard about before even Covid hit. My friend had liver damage and her brain was mush. Taking the NAC helped.

Reply
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus: a less effective vaccine, paired with low vaccination rates, limited natural immunity, and discontent over a national Zero-COVID policy, may spell...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
Shin

Autopsies Findings of Vaccinated People (with mRNA vaccine)

There’s nothing more powerful than seeing reality for oneself. That’s why an autopsy, ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek, the dissection of a dead body to reveal the inner physiology, is gold-standard for finalizing the cause of death.
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
shefinds

2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40

In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
Futurism

Doctors Fascinated by Man Who Took 40,000 Ecstasy Pills and Experienced Years of Terrible Symptoms

There's illicit drug use, and then there's the case of a patient known only as "Mr. A," who doctors say took more than 40,000 ecstasy tablets over the course of nine years. This cautionary tale has become something of an underground legend for culture vultures since his story came out in the Psychosomatics journal in 2006. Now, in a new interview with the iconic British style magazine The Face, Dr. Christos Kouimtsidis, a psychiatrist who coauthored the case study, explains why Mr. A's tale of epic drug use is still so compelling after all these years.
Medical News Today

What are the symptoms of stroke in females?

Males and females experience the same main symptoms of stroke. However, females can experience some different symptoms, such as confusion, general fatigue, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , stroke is the fifth leading cause of death for females in the United States, affecting 1 in 5...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Vice

Gynaecological Violence Is More Common Than You Think

When Kate, 23, first noticed that her period had become irregular, she didn’t know she was about to face months of excruciating pain. In December 2020, an ultrasound showed a mass in one of her ovaries. But she struggled to book a follow-up appointment, as the doctor she saw didn’t take medical notes. Two months later, she began experiencing strong abdominal pain. After spending several feverish nights sweating through her clothes, Kate went to A&E in London.
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms

Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

995K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy