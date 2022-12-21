Australia and China agree to continue high-level dialogue to ‘restore relations’

Australian and Chinese foreign ministers met in Beijing on Wednesday in an effort to reconcile bilateral ties and trade between the two nations.

Canberra and Beijing have agreed to continue more high-level dialogue on trade, human rights and security, said Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after meeting her Chinese counterpart.

Ties between the two Asia-Pacific nations have deteriorated over the years, with China imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing has been Canberra's biggest trading partner.

Ms Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian minister since 2019 and comes on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"We have agreed to maintain high-level engagement and we've agreed to further dialogue in a range of those areas," said Ms Wong.

At the beginning of the meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse, the foreign minister said both the nation can grow their relations and "uphold both our national interests if both countries navigate our differences wisely".

The ministers discussed trade blockages, human rights, two detained Australians, as well as global rules and norms that underpin security and prosperity, Ms Wong said after the meeting.

Prior to embarking on the trip, the foreign minister said that she would press on the issue of the two imprisoned Australians – journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Jun.

"We have different views about how our political system should operate and we have different interests but we need to seek to manage those differences," she said.

Ms Wong added that the ministers held a discussion on opportunities for further dialogue on trade and suggested a follow-up meeting between trade and economic ministers.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his counterpart that no the nations had no fundamental conflicts of interest and they should use the 50th anniversary of ties to restart relations.

“China and Australia have no historical grievances and no fundamental conflicts of interest, and should and can become partners in mutual need,” Mr Wang said, according to a statement by Beijing.

Hours before the meeting, Chinese president Xi Jinping in a message to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said that he will work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side,” Mr Xi said in a telegram to the Australian prime minister.

Mr Albanese on Wednesday said it was important to create better relations with major trading partner China and thanked the Chinese leader. “It is important that we deliver better relations with our major trading partner in the future,” he said.