ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Australia and China agree to continue high-level dialogue to ‘restore relations’

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D59Zj_0jpz6iq300

Australian and Chinese foreign ministers met in Beijing on Wednesday in an effort to reconcile bilateral ties and trade between the two nations.

Canberra and Beijing have agreed to continue more high-level dialogue on trade, human rights and security, said Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after meeting her Chinese counterpart.

Ties between the two Asia-Pacific nations have deteriorated over the years, with China imposing sanctions on Australian exports after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus. Beijing has been Canberra's biggest trading partner.

Ms Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian minister since 2019 and comes on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

"We have agreed to maintain high-level engagement and we've agreed to further dialogue in a range of those areas," said Ms Wong.

At the beginning of the meeting at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse, the foreign minister said both the nation can grow their relations and "uphold both our national interests if both countries navigate our differences wisely".

The ministers discussed trade blockages, human rights, two detained Australians, as well as global rules and norms that underpin security and prosperity, Ms Wong said after the meeting.

Prior to embarking on the trip, the foreign minister said that she would press on the issue of the two imprisoned Australians – journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Jun.

"We have different views about how our political system should operate and we have different interests but we need to seek to manage those differences," she said.

Ms Wong added that the ministers held a discussion on opportunities for further dialogue on trade and suggested a follow-up meeting between trade and economic ministers.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his counterpart that no the nations had no fundamental conflicts of interest and they should use the 50th anniversary of ties to restart relations.

“China and Australia have no historical grievances and no fundamental conflicts of interest, and should and can become partners in mutual need,” Mr Wang said, according to a statement by Beijing.

Hours before the meeting, Chinese president Xi Jinping in a message to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said that he will work to promote a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Australia relations and am willing to work with the Australian side,” Mr Xi said in a telegram to the Australian prime minister.

Mr Albanese on Wednesday said it was important to create better relations with major trading partner China and thanked the Chinese leader. “It is important that we deliver better relations with our major trading partner in the future,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Shares gain in Asia after China relaxes more COVID rules

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after China announced it would relax more of its pandemic restrictions despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 that are straining its medical systems and disrupting business. China's National Health Commission said Monday that passengers arriving from abroad will no longer...
AFP

Jubilant Chinese plan trips as inbound Covid quarantine set to end

People in China reacted with joy and rushed to book flights overseas Tuesday after Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation. - 'Protect themselves' - All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
The Independent

China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions i n a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years, and the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army has sent planes or ships toward the island on a near-daily basis.Between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, 47 of the Chinese planes crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an...
The Independent

China blasts US defense bill while Taiwan welcomes it

China blasted an annual U.S. defense spending bill for hyping up the “China threat" while Taiwan welcomed the legislation, saying it demonstrated U.S. support for the self-governing island that China says must come under its rule.“China deplores and firmly opposes this U.S. move,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online Saturday, calling the new law a serious political provocation that blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs.President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion defense bill into law in Washington on Friday. It includes about $45 billion more than Biden had requested as lawmakers look to offset inflation and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Lavrov gives Ukraine ultimatum to surrender territory or ‘army to decide the issue’

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to fulfill Moscow’s proposals or have the Russian army “decide the issue.”“Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy,” state news agency TASS quoted Mr Lavrov as saying late on Monday.“The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army.”The ultimatum from Russia from came a day after president Vladimir Putin said that...
The Independent

China’s smartphone shipments fell over 20 per cent in first 10 months of 2022, report says

Smartphone shipments in China fell by over 20 per cent in the first 10 months of 2022, according to a new government report that revealed the impact of supply chain disruptions in the country caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.The drop in shipments from about 275 million units in the same period last year to about 214.5 million in 2022 also throws light on the slowing demand in the world’s largest smartphone market due to China’s deepening economic slump.The report, published by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a scientific body under the country’s Ministry of Industry...
The Independent

Putin says Russia ‘ready to negotiate’ as Ukrainian soldiers enjoy Christmas dinner

Russia is ready to negotiate over the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and allies have refused to engage in talks, Vladimir Putin said on Sunday in a new interview.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president told Rossiya 1 state television.However, he accused Ukraine and the West of trying to pull “historical Russia” apart, signalling he still wants control of Russian-speaking territories invaded by his forces – a non-starter for any serious peace negotiations.It came as...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Russia Ukraine news – live: Putin says Zelensky and West ‘refuse to negotiate’

President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...
The Independent

‘Each day it is getting worse’: Fighting to save lives on Ukraine’s bloodiest battlefield

The moment the firefighters got the call that central Bakhmut had been hit by a massive Russian artillery strike, another rocket ripped open the sky, landing less than a metre from their station and trapping the only people who could help the frontline Ukrainian city.With the street ablaze outside, and the gates mangled shut, the first responders had to use their fire engines to ram through the metal shutters to get out.“The only way was to drive through fire to get to the other fire,” says Major Yuriy Galich, the 37-year-old department chief, intermittently interrupted by the sound of shelling....
The Independent

Kim claims North Korean successes, says it faces challenges

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for stronger effort to overcome hardships and challenges facing his country as he opened a key political meeting after carrying out a record number of missile tests this year.A plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party was convened in Pyongyang on Monday to review past projects and discuss next year’s work plans, the official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday. Kim will likely use the meeting to reaffirm his resolve to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce high-tech weapons targeting the U.S. and South Korea while laying out projects to revive pandemic-battered...
The Independent

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office.“We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said. “What we have in common today is the fear that the democratic state of Israel is...
The Independent

UN agency probes origin of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia

A United Nations agency is seeking information about the voyage of over 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week, and warned Tuesday that there will likely be more. A distressing video circulated widely in social media showed the dehydrated and exhausted Rohingya, crumpled weakly and emaciated, many crying for help.At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a rickety wooden boat Monday at dusk on Ujong Pie beach at Muara Tiga, a coastal village in Aceh's Pidie district, said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name.“They are very weak because...
The Independent

Pakistan amends colonial-era law criminalising attempted suicide

Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi’s office announced that the government amended on Friday a section of the country’s criminal law to repeal a colonial-era legislation against suicide.It was reportedly introduced by the secular Pakistan People's Party, and was approved by the parliament's upper house, or Senate, three months ago.Under the previous Pakistani legislation, attempted suicide was punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine, or both.However, the tides are turning and a close aide of Pakistani prime minister Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the amendment and said that each and every person in distress, considering an extreme measure such as taking...
The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
The Independent

Elon Musk reacts to bizarre comments by top Putin ally predicting ‘Fourth Reich’: ‘Epic thread!’

Elon Musk responded to former Russian president and Vladimir Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev’s prediction for a 2023 US civil war by calling it “epic”.Among many outlandish predictions for the next year, the former Russian president predicted that “civil war will break out in the US” and that Elon Musk will “win the presidential election in a number of states”.The Tesla boss and multi-billionaire wrote: “Epic thread!!”Mr Medvedev on Monday, in a thread on Twitter, doled out his predictions for the following year. He said: “On the New Year’s Eve [sic], everybody’s into making predictions. Many come up with futuristic...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

What does Britain really think about the strikes?

Rishi Sunak has been warned that his “high risk” strategy on public sector pay rises could backfire, as an exclusive poll for The Independent showed strong public support for fresh strikes in 2023.Almost two in three voters would back NHS nurses taking more strike action next year if their pay demands are not met, the Savanta poll found, with only 24 per cent opposed. In addition, more voters expressed support for fresh industrial action by rail staff, bus drivers, postal workers and teachers than those who said they were opposed to further strikes.Some 65 per cent of those polled said they...
The Independent

Scotland’s international outlook ‘vital’ to the economy, says Angus Robertson

Maintaining Scotland’s international outlook could be “vital” in helping the country’s economy, External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson has said.With the UK facing recession, the minister stressed the importance of Scotland seeking to “look outwards, learn from others and do all we can to attract investment and opportunities to Scotland”.To help with this, he pledged the Scottish Government’s nine international offices will continue to work with enterprise agencies to try to win more investment, jobs and opportunities for Scotland.With the UK economy entering recession and the continuing impact of Brexit on the economy, jobs and trade, it is vital we continue...
The Independent

The ten most expensive climate-related disasters in 2022

In a year of apocalyptic climate disasters, a report has found that the 10 most expensive storms, floods and droughts each cost at least £2.5bn. Christian Aid has highlighted the worst climate-related disasters of the year, as the world braces for more devastating floods, droughts and wildfires.Hurricane Ian had the biggest financial impact, of £82.4bn, when it hit the US and Cuba in September. The hurricane led to 130 deaths and displaced more than 40,000 people, a report from the aid agency said. The biggest impact in terms of human costs were the Pakistan floods in June to September, which...
The Independent

Report highlights costliest climate-related disasters in ‘devastating’ 2022

The 10 most expensive storms, floods and droughts in 2022 each cost at least three billion US dollars (£2.5 billion) in a “devastating” year on the frontline of climate change, a report shows.Christian Aid has highlighted the worst climate-related disasters of the year, as the world sees more intense storms, heavy downpours and droughts driven by rising global temperatures as a result of human activity.They include storms and drought in the UK and Europe, along with major events on every inhabited continent.Hurricane Ian had the biggest financial impact, of 100 billion US dollars (£82.4 billion), when it hit the US...
The Independent

The Independent

995K+
Followers
319K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy