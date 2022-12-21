ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

American tourist killed as massive wave strikes cruise ship in Argentina

An American tourist was killed and four other people were injured when a massive wave struck Viking Polaris cruise ship as it sailed in southern Argentina on Tuesday.“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking said in statement released regarding the incident. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies.”It also said the injuries suffered by the other passengers were not life threatening.The name and hometown of the American woman who died have not yet been released. She was 62 years old. The cruise ship was heading for...
wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
hypebeast.com

Argentina Central Bank Is Considering Honoring Lionel Messi With His Own Banknote

According to El Financiero, Argentina‘s Central Ban is reportedly considering honoring the legendary Lionel Messi with his own bank note. Messi recently led the nation’s team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986. Bank officials are now said to place plans in motion for a commemorative $1,000 peso banknote to celebrate the occasion. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has reportedly been eager to mark the win in Qatar and has been working on ways to honor Messi’s win in the final over France, long before the epic 4-2 shootout.
BBC

How can Ghana's Black Queens return to African women's elite?

Ghana were pioneers when it came to women's football in Africa, with the Black Queens' early years making it look like the side would always be continental heavyweights. After playing their first international in 1991, a valiant and skilful squad was graced with players like Alberta Sackey, Genevieve Clottey and Adjoa Bayor and enjoyed success in its first decade.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1075M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy