ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came at around 8:30 pm between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
BELOIT, WI
Channel 3000

Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann

Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Woman found lying in roadway, police investigating as hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6:00 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
RANDOLPH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Madison man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges, kept a stolen police badge

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Trooper Recuperates After Patrol Car Gets Slammed By A Truck

A state trooper is recuperating after a truck slammed into his patrol vehicle near Wisconsin Dells. WMTV says the trooper was responding to a crash on I-90 in Juneau County early Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and slid sideways into the patrol vehicle. The report says the pickup truck rolled into the ditch, but the driver was unharmed. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy