Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came at around 8:30 pm between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department...
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire
BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
Channel 3000
Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann
Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: 48 year old female has passed away, Police are searching for the suspect.
A Vehicle Hits A 48 Year old Female And Then Flees The Scene. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Tragic News:. 48...
nbc15.com
Woman found lying in roadway, police investigating as hit-and-run
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 48-year-old Rockford woman is dead after a driver found her lying on the street Sunday morning. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, someone was driving down the 3200 block of Gilbert Ave. before 6:00 a.m. Sunday when they noticed an unresponsive woman lying on the road.
Machesney Park firefighter dies
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
Woman killed in hit and run Rockford crash Christmas morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 48-year-old woman was killed Christmas Day in a hit-and-run crash. Around 6:49 a.m., police said the person had been hit in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue. At 10:56 a.m., police announced the woman had died from her injuries. The crime is under active investigation.
Rockford man charged with drug-induced homicide after woman found dead in Woodstock
A judge has issued a $1 million warrant for a Rockford man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a 30-year-old woman, causing her overdose death in Woodstock, court records show. RJ Thomas Marinas, 33, of Rockford, was charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony. A criminal complaint...
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
fox47.com
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
Shoppers hit malls, shopping centers in Madison following holiday weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Shoppers flocked to shopping centers and malls across the Madison area on Monday to spend their holiday gift cards and exchange gifts that weren’t quite what they were hoping Santa would bring. Among those out at Hilldale on Monday were Jolena Siegenthaler and her family from Mineral Point. “We’re just out looking, seeing where the best deals...
Lake Mendota officially frozen over as of Christmas Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s largest lake officially froze over on Christmas Day thanks in large part to a recent stretch of sustained sub-freezing temperatures. Last week’s extremely cold temperatures helped set the stage for the big freeze just five days after the lake’s median ice-on date, which is December 20. To meet the Wisconsin State Climatology Office’s criteria, the ice...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
nbc15.com
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
wearegreenbay.com
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges, kept a stolen police badge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wwisradio.com
Trooper Recuperates After Patrol Car Gets Slammed By A Truck
A state trooper is recuperating after a truck slammed into his patrol vehicle near Wisconsin Dells. WMTV says the trooper was responding to a crash on I-90 in Juneau County early Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck lost control of his vehicle and slid sideways into the patrol vehicle. The report says the pickup truck rolled into the ditch, but the driver was unharmed. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0