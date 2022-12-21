ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Dunedin Consort review – less is more in Schütz’s restrained Christmas story

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKPek_0jpz6Cmv00
Less glitz, more heart … Dunedin Consort at Wigmore Hall, London.

Traditionally the Dunedin Consort and their conductor John Butt perform Handel’s Messiah at this time of year. At home in Scotland, those concerts have been taking place as usual, but for their pre-Christmas visit to London’s Wigmore Hall (they return there on New Year’s Eve) the main work in the programme was Die Weihnachtshistorie (The Christmas Story) by Heinrich Schütz.

Composed in 1660, this retelling of the nativity tale is a product of Schütz’s old age. As Butt’s performance showed, it’s a wonderfully restrained, economical piece, requiring just 10 singers and an ensemble of strings, wind and continuo, lasting about 40 minutes. There are no grand choruses or lengthy expressive arias; the main burden of the storytelling is left to a tenor evangelist, whose recitative narration is fleshed out in a series of brief aria-like “intermediums” for the protagonists.

It’s a music drama in which less consistently means more, with the instrumental detail quietly touched in; a pair of violins accompany the Angel, a solo dulcian (an early bassoon) underpins the trio of basses who are the magi; just a brief shudder of strings signals Herod’s murderous intentions. Nicholas Mulroy was the nicely detached, never histrionic evangelist, his delivery of the German text always perfectly clear; Joanne Lunn was the soprano angel, delivering the good news to the shepherds; the bass Michael Mofidian made Herod’s brief contribution, with its attendant cornetti, really count.

Earlier the Italianate origins of Schütz’s style were explored in a series of mostly seasonal motets by his teachers, Giovanni Gabrieli and Monteverdi, as well as by Schütz himself and Alessandro Grandi. Butt and his choir presented them with just one singer to a part ensuring that the sound was always robust, and the personality of each, carefully distinct, whether in the bounding alleluias of Schütz’s Hodie Christus Natus Est, the weightless energy of Monteverdi’s Laudate Pueri Dominum, or most strikingly of all, in drawing out the keening phrases of Grandi’s Plorabo Die Ac Nocte, and relishing every passing dissonance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Can you beat this fiendish Christmas quiz?

The names of 16 films from Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Films of the 1990s are concealed in this poem. They may be written forwards or backwards, separated by spaces, punctuation or line breaks (for instance, “No, it celebrates … ” would conceal “Election”).’. My...
The Guardian

Kevin Morby: This Is a Photograph review – exemplary songwriter wrings light from darkness

The story of Kevin Morby’s superb seventh album begins in January 2020. After his father collapsed at dinner one night and was rushed to hospital, the Kansas-based singer-songwriter found himself leafing through old family photos of his dad in his youthful prime. The older man was in recovery by the time his son moved into the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee to pour out songs about mortality, family and the relentlessness of time.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

‘I just went crazy when we won!’ Lioness Chloe Kelly on her Euros triumph – and how to top it

The England striker’s goal against Germany made her a national hero and sent interest in the women’s game rocketing. But she’s not about to take her foot off the gas. When Chloe Kelly’s 2022 began, the idea that a photo of herself would capture one of the defining moments of women’s football history in England, let alone of the year, was far from her mind. Kelly was battling back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended her Olympic dreams. She would make her return to the pitch in April, 11 months on from her injury, and faced a race against time to get up to speed for the Euros in July.
The Guardian

Jean Biddle obituary

My mother, Jean Biddle, who has died aged 95, was an advocate for disabled children and served as superintendent physiotherapist for the London borough of Hounslow. Born in Bangor, north Wales, Jean was the daughter of Alys (nee Wood) and Eric Hamilton. When Jean was four, her father went from being a mathematics lecturer at Bangor University to principal of Borough Road College, a teacher training institute in Isleworth, west London.
The Guardian

I’ve always felt a tug of sadness at Christmas – until this year

I’ve been well and truly ambushed by Christmas this year: the tree is only just decorated, and as for the homemade wreath I normally lovingly create with greenery foraged from the neighbourhood – forget it. I’m late on everything, from sending my tax information to my accountant to this column. I’ve missed all the Christmas delivery windows, and have spent this week rushing around town like the harassed mother I now am. Owing to illness and the baby forgetting how to sleep without the breast, I have missed every single festive gathering, both personal and professional, including the Guardian Opinion do, a huge family weekend in a Welsh haunted house, and various literary events, the schmoozing element of which could well have helped the chances of my new book – reference to which I have shoehorned in here in the hope that it might drum up some preorders. I have drunk precisely one (one!) martini, my first in 18 months, and while I enjoyed it, I would rather have had three, despite everyone knowing that two is the tipping point.
The Guardian

John Swallow obituary

My friend and colleague John Swallow, who has died aged 97, devoted his life to state education in Essex, principally as a strong advocate of comprehensive schools. His final headship was at Ongar comprehensive school, with 1,600 pupils, which became nationally renowned and an incubator for numerous heads and deputy heads.
The Guardian

Letter: Mike Hodges obituary

Mike Hodges described Michael Caine’s portrayal of Jack Carter in Get Carter as being of “a vengeful, icy killer”. While this is largely true, it ignores the scene – described by Hodges in his DVD commentary as the nub of the movie – in which Caine is shown idly watching a sex film until the point at which his niece, dressed as a schoolgirl, unexpectedly appears with two other female characters and is subsequently abused by an older man. Hodges kept the camera for the most part on Caine’s face; the reactions expressed there, and the tears, convey better than anything else the horror of what the sexual images show, and demonstrate both the skill of the actor and of the director in bringing it out.
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Tom Marsh obituary

Tom Marsh, the founding professor of the astronomy and astrophysics group at Warwick University, who has died aged 60, was a world-leading expert on compact binary star systems, two stars closely orbiting around each other. It is believed that the majority of stars are in fact in binary systems, with some close enough to produce complex interactions.
The Guardian

Jill Searle obituary

My mother, Jill Searle, who has died aged 84, worked at the unconventional end of the modelling industry, providing film-makers, advertisers and other creatives with “characterful” models of all shapes, looks and sizes. Jill started at the Ugly Models agency when it was launched in 1969, and as...
The Guardian

Edward Enninful: ‘In African families, you can be one of three things: a doctor, a lawyer or a failure’

Born in Ghana, Enninful, 50, came to the UK as a refugee. After a stint as a model, he became fashion director of i-D at just 18, and went on to work for W magazine and US Vogue. In 2016, he was awarded an OBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry, and the following year he became editor-in-chief of British Vogue. In 2020, he was also made European editorial director of Vogue. This year, he published the memoir, A Visible Man. He lives in London with his husband.
The Guardian

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa placed in concussion protocol once again

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa was experiencing symptoms when he met with team doctors Monday, though McDaniel said it is unclear if Tagovailoa was concussed in Sunday’s 26-20 loss to Green Bay. Tagovailoa appeared to...
The Guardian

How to jazz up your Christmas Day leftovers

What interesting things can I do with my Christmas Day leftovers?. Sure, Christmas dinner is great, but leftovers can be even better. Yesterday’s meat and veg encased in pastry for a pie, for example, or a turnover is a winner come Boxing Day, says Lisa Goodwin-Allen, executive chef of Northcote in Lancashire and The Game Bird at The Stafford in London. “They’re super-simple and can be made from everything left in your fridge.” She melts 20g butter, adds a diced onion and 100g sprouts, and cooks until soft. “Add crushed garlic, 60ml cream, season and cook for four minutes, then add a handful of diced turkey and ham.” Spoon on to squares of rolled puff pastry and fold, “pinching the sides to ensure you don’t have any air pockets. Slash with a knife and bake at 230C (210C fan)/450F/gas 8 for five to seven minutes, until golden.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

541K+
Followers
123K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy