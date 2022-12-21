ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Boxing Scene

Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters

LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua

Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, Joshua, Crawford, Frank Martin, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Anthony Joshua's trainer hunt, the trash talk between Gervonta Davis and Ryuan Garcia, the recent big win by Frank Martin, Terence Crawford, and much more. Anthony Joshua seems to want a Black American trainer. What do you...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen

Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Boxing Scene

Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date

Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Boxing Scene

Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis

WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'

Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boxing Scene

Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks

Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Erickson Lubin: "A Fight With Tony Harrison Makes Sense"

With his fists clenched in frustration, Erickson Lubin believes that he was just one win away from returning to the scene of the crime. In October of 2017, after racking up a spotless record, Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) stood across the ring from Jermell Charlo. Anxious to begin his reign as a world champion, Lubin’s dreams turned into a nightmare as Charlo ended his title chase in the very first round.
Boxing Scene

Robeisy Ramirez's Coach Sees Fight With Dogboe as Doorway To Greatness

Robeisy Ramirez revamped his career when he hooked up with veteran trainer Ismael Salas in Las Vegas. After their paired up, Ramirez put together chain of victories that has him at the gates of a fight for a world title in the featherweight division, something that could happen sometime in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Still Addicted to Boxing, Dmitriy Salita Savors View from Promoter Chair

He had a ring career better than 99.9 percent of his colleagues. And these days, Dmitriy Salita is aiming to replicate that success beyond the ropes. The Brooklyn-based Ukrainian earned a second-tier belt by beating Derrick Campos on the Calzaghe-Jones show at Madison Square Garden in 2008 and translated it to a challenge of recognized 140-pound champ Amir Khan 13 months later on the WBA claimant’s home turf in the United Kingdom.
Boxing Scene

Mauricio Lara Still Wants Warrington, Eager To Face Lopez and Wood

Mauricio “Bronco” Lara feels that his rivalry with Josh Warrington is a personal thing, and still wants to fight him despite the fact that Warrington recently lost his world title against Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez. But Lara also warns Lopez that the belt belongs to him.
Boxing Scene

Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed

Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
HOUSTON, TX
Boxing Scene

Oscar Alvarez Jr. Inks Promotional Pact, To Return in January

World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has signed Mexican prospect, undefeated super featherweight Oscar Alvarez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs), to an exclusive promotional contract. WCBS was launched in 2020 by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor. The 19-year-old Alvarez, physically speaking, is a boxing freak for a super featherweight, standing...

