Boxing Scene
Frank Martin On Facing Ryan Garcia: It’ll Be An Explosive Fight; Two Fast, Strong Fighters
LAS VEGAS – Frank Martin expects Gervonta Davis to knock out Ryan Garcia if those polarizing rivals fight next year. If, for some reason, Garcia and Davis don’t fight, Martin would welcome opportunities to face either Davis or Garcia. Martin was asked specifically about boxing Garcia following his dominant victory over Michel Rivera on Saturday night at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr. On Charlo Calling Out Bivol: “He Needs A F------ Red Nose, He's A Clown”
By and large, Jermall Charlo has remained out of the public eye. With a nagging back injury forcing the WBC middleweight titlist to withdraw from his optional title defense against Maciej Sulecki earlier this year, the 32-year-old is chomping at the bit. Recently, much to the delight of his fans,...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Offers Teofimo Lopez A Bit Of Advice: "He Needs To Take Some Time Away From The Sport"
Devin Haney will be the first to admit that he isn't the biggest fan of Teofimo Lopez. But, regardless of their differences, Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) has always revered his overall skills inside the ring. However, following his upset loss at the hands of George Kambosos Jr. in November of...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Brushes Off Martin Showing, Says Top Fighters at 140 Will 'Come to Fight'
Teofimo Lopez is convinced his closely contested fight with Sandor Martin was an anomaly. The 140-pound contender and former unified lightweight champion from Brooklyn, New York, thinks he will start displaying a far more dominant version of himself when he goes up against the top contenders and champions in his new weight class.
Boxing Scene
Hatton Wants Fury-Usyk To Happen, But Prefers To See Wilder-Joshua
Former two division world champion Ricky Hatton is far more eager to watch Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua than a likely undisputed fight between world champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. At one point, when both were world champions, Wilder vs. Joshua was the biggest fight in the sport. Wilder...
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Tank-Garcia, Joshua, Crawford, Frank Martin, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Anthony Joshua's trainer hunt, the trash talk between Gervonta Davis and Ryuan Garcia, the recent big win by Frank Martin, Terence Crawford, and much more. Anthony Joshua seems to want a Black American trainer. What do you...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Packs Heavier Punch Than Tank Davis, Says Trainer Joe Goossen
Trainer Joe Goossen believes he has the real tank in his corner. The touted trainer linked up with Ryan Garcia earlier this year, and now, the rising phenom has a meeting set with Gervonta Davis in 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue. Davis has earned the nickname “Tank” due...
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney: His Next Fight Will Be With Lomachenko; We Are Working Out the Date
Promoter Bob Arum has no doubt that boxing fans will be treated to a significant lightweight title fight early next year. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is headed toward a second defense of his belts against three-division Ukrainian titlist Vasiliy Lomachenko. The fight was in the works ever since Haney signed with Arum’s Top Rank earlier this summer in order to get the nod to face then unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. Haney would go on to outpoint Kambosos, in June, by unanimous decision and then do it again four months later in the contractually-mandated rematch.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Cautions That He's Far From an Easy Foe For Gervonta Davis
WBA super featherweight world champion Hector Luis Garcia smiles when they describe his Showtime pay-per-view fight against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as a "preparation fight." Davis will face Garcia on January 7 en route to a potential mega-fight against Ryan Garcia, which is targeted for the month of April. However, the...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Boxers Use Mental Health As An 'Excuse' To 'Get Out Of Stuff'
Gervonta Davis has his doubts about the legitimacy of Ryan Garcia’s mental health struggles. When asked after a recent open workout whether he is stronger mentally than his rival, Davis suggested that Garcia’s mental health break last year was an “excuse” to “get out of stuff.” Garcia revealed less than two weeks after his July 2021 fight against Javier Fortuna was announced in April 2021 that he had withdrawn to focus on improving his mental health.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Ramirez Fight: 'F---- It, Oh Well, Let It F---in' Marinate'
Regis Prograis doesn’t necessarily blame Jose Ramirez for the fallout of what would have been one of the more intriguing title bouts in the first half of 2023. The way he sees it, at this point, they can only hope that the fight will get bigger with age. Prograis,...
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza Hopes Win Over Barboza Puts Him Back in The Mix For Title Shot
Puerto Rico's Jose “Sniper” Pedraza wants a chance to challenge for one of the world belts at 140 pounds. To do so, he will first have to get past Arnold Barboza Jr when they meet in a 10-round crossroads showdown on February 3. Barboza (27-0, 10 KO) is...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Reaches Out To Spence About Restarting Talks
Terence Crawford Jr. evidently is still very much interested in pursuing a fight with Errol Spence Jr. Earlier this week, the WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, publicly reached out to Spence, the WBA, WBC, and IBF champion from Desoto, Texas, on Twitter about restarting negotiations for the undisputed 147-pound championship. Crawford’s sentiment echoed what Spence said shortly after their initial negotiations flatlined in late October, leading Crawford to pursue a fight with David Avanesyan, whom he ended up stopping in the sixth round a couple of weekends ago at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Boxing Scene
Erickson Lubin: "A Fight With Tony Harrison Makes Sense"
With his fists clenched in frustration, Erickson Lubin believes that he was just one win away from returning to the scene of the crime. In October of 2017, after racking up a spotless record, Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) stood across the ring from Jermell Charlo. Anxious to begin his reign as a world champion, Lubin’s dreams turned into a nightmare as Charlo ended his title chase in the very first round.
Boxing Scene
Robeisy Ramirez's Coach Sees Fight With Dogboe as Doorway To Greatness
Robeisy Ramirez revamped his career when he hooked up with veteran trainer Ismael Salas in Las Vegas. After their paired up, Ramirez put together chain of victories that has him at the gates of a fight for a world title in the featherweight division, something that could happen sometime in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Still Addicted to Boxing, Dmitriy Salita Savors View from Promoter Chair
He had a ring career better than 99.9 percent of his colleagues. And these days, Dmitriy Salita is aiming to replicate that success beyond the ropes. The Brooklyn-based Ukrainian earned a second-tier belt by beating Derrick Campos on the Calzaghe-Jones show at Madison Square Garden in 2008 and translated it to a challenge of recognized 140-pound champ Amir Khan 13 months later on the WBA claimant’s home turf in the United Kingdom.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara Still Wants Warrington, Eager To Face Lopez and Wood
Mauricio “Bronco” Lara feels that his rivalry with Josh Warrington is a personal thing, and still wants to fight him despite the fact that Warrington recently lost his world title against Luis Alberto “Venado” Lopez. But Lara also warns Lopez that the belt belongs to him.
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo Breaks Left Hand in Camp, Tim Tszyu Defense is Postponed
Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo suffered a broken left hand in training and his much-anticipated, high-stakes defense against No. 1 contender Tim Tszyu, which was scheduled for January 28, has been postponed. Charlo broke his left hand in two places – between the pinkie and ring finger and...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Alvarez Jr. Inks Promotional Pact, To Return in January
World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) has signed Mexican prospect, undefeated super featherweight Oscar Alvarez Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs), to an exclusive promotional contract. WCBS was launched in 2020 by CEO Terry Hollan and promoter/matchmaker Guy Taylor. The 19-year-old Alvarez, physically speaking, is a boxing freak for a super featherweight, standing...
