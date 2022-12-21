Read full article on original website
Frosty Weather Sticks Around Alabama During the Holiday Weekend
Alabamians are experiencing one of the coldest Christmas holiday weekends in a very long time. At sunrise this morning in Tuscaloosa it was 13 degrees. The coldest Alabama town was Tuckers Chapel at 4 degrees and the warmest was Mobile at 20 degrees. Holiday Weekend Outlook. James Spann, ABC 33/40,...
West Alabama County-by-County Christmas Weekend Temperature Guide
Many Alabamians are bundled up this holiday weekend as we are experiencing brutal temperatures. Here is the outlook on the highs and lows for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Also, make sure you are aware of the wind chill values. West Alabama County-by-County Temperature. Bibb. Saturday: High of 30 –...
Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama
Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
Is Warming Up Your Car Really Illegal In The State Of Alabama?
Temperatures are dropping in the state of Alabama and many are searching for ways to stay warm. Inside your home, of course, you can use your heating system, and even lighting candles around the house will help create some form of warmer air indoors. What about whenever you leave home?
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Meet the Hollister Family- Winners of the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display Contest
Congratulations are in order for the Hollister family of Northport, the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display winners. Michael Hollister, a lifelong landscaper and his wife, Rhonda, the assistant principal at Tuscaloosa County High School, have been decorating their home for 20 years, making each year grander with their decorations.
Tuscaloosa Delays All Trash and Recycling Collection to Observe Christmas, New Year
The city of Tuscaloosa will delay the collection of garbage, trash and recycling routes for the next two weeks to allow municipal workers to observe Christmas and New Year's Day. Since both holidays fall on Sundays, the city's employees will be on holiday on the Mondays that follow. As such,...
West Tuscaloosa Church to Donate 200 Bikes to Children in Need This Christmas
Children throughout Tuscaloosa and parts of West Alabama will wake up to a bike Christmas morning, thanks to a donation drive held by a West Tuscaloosa church. David Gay, the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa, said the bicycle giveaway is a part of the church's large annual community drive that is done during the month of December for the holidays.
Restaurant and Retail Roundup: 29 New Businesses that Came to Tuscaloosa in 2022
2022 has been exciting for residents of and visitors to the Tuscaloosa area as dozens of new restaurants and retailers either opened new spaces here or announced plans to do so soon. The Avenue Pub made a much-needed move into a larger space downtown, the elegant Forté: Cuts and Cocktails...
Senator’s Final Gift to Tuscaloosa May be $100 Million, Six-Lane Replacement for Woolsey Finnell Bridge
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby has long been celebrated for his ability to bring unprecedented amounts of federal dollars back home to Alabama, but the statesman may have saved his best gift to the city of Tuscaloosa for last. Shelby did not seek re-election and will be replaced in the...
Chris Pratt Gets Stung in Eye by Bee, Blames Viral ‘Bee Lady’ Texas Bee Works
Chris Pratt may be used to defeating monsters and keeping track of dinosaurs, but the actor was no match for some bees. Taking to Instagram, he joked how Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson is to blame for him getting stung by the buzzing insects. WARNING: Quote contains graphic language. "She goes...
Tuscaloosa Store Fights Shoplifters With Public Embarrassment
A popular Tuscaloosa store is getting lots of attention for the way they handle shoplifters in their store. I don't recall ever, in my 47 years, seeing a retailer do anything like this in the actual business. Other than the mini newspaper I see in Tuscaloosa/West Alabama gas stations, with...
Accident Injures 1, Knocks Out Power to Major Northport Intersection
Police in Northport are asking motorists to avoid a busy intersection Wednesday night after a car crash knocked out power in the area. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, told the Thread that a vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole at the intersection of Highway 43 and Mitt Lary Road Wednesday evening.
Tuscaloosa Police Make Arrest in 1996 Cold Case Murder
Police in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a murder committed more than 25 years ago. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police have been looking for answers since October 1996, when Joseph Todd Jowers was fatally shot while leaving the Classics Lounge on 37th Street in Tuscaloosa.
Man Shot Twice in Tuscaloosa Apartment Tuesday, Roommate Charged with Attempted Murder
A Tuscaloosa man is recovering and his roommate is in jail after a shooting inside a local apartment complex Tuesday night. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, police were called to Forrester Gardens apartments on James I. Harrison Parkway around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Inside, a man was suffering...
Cottondale Man Accused of Setting House on Fire After His Eviction
A Cottondale man has been charged with first-degree arson after he allegedly set fire to a home from which he had been recently evicted Saturday. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, police were called to a residence on Laurelwood Drive in Tuscaloosa Friday afternoon on reports of a suspicious fire there.
