ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Middle Tennessee residents should take these steps to prevent frozen pipes this week

By Peyton Kennedy
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJKaL_0jpz54uz00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As extremely cold temperatures make their way to Middle Tennessee, Metro Water Services said they’re anticipating pipe and water main breaks and have already deployed additional crews ready to respond.

The city has about 3,000 miles of underground water main, ranging in size from two inches to 60 inches.

What to include in a winter weather survival kit for your car

Metro Water Services says since water always moves through the pipes, they don’t typically freeze. However, officials say when the ground gets extremely cold and water from the Cumberland River drops below 40 degrees, the ground can shift and pipes can get brittle, causing breaks.

“Anytime we have extreme temperature changes, Metro Water Services (MWS) is concerned with water main breaks,” said Sonia Allman, manager of strategic communications for Metro Water Services.

How to prep your home for freezing temperatures

In your homes, it’s important to protect your pipes. MWS recommends the following to help prevent potential property damage:

  • Wrap interior pipes
  • Disconnect garden hoses and cover outdoor spigots
  • Close vents in crawl spaces
  • Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to move around the pipes
  • Trickle water out of faucets to keep water moving

“It may not always prevent pipes from freezing and sometimes we do still have issues inside our home, but it’s always important to remember if you do have a frozen pipe, do not try to thaw it with a torch, it’s always better to thaw it slowly and in a safe manner,” said Allman. “We would recommend a hair dryer.”

Allman recommended finding your water shut off valve ahead of an emergency.

SEE ALSO| Dangerous cold moves into Middle Tennessee Thursday

“If you do have a broken pipe or any kind of water emergency, being able to turn that off quickly can save you a lot of property damage,” said Allman.

MWS has an online map available to check the outages crews are responding to. If you experience an outage and find it’s not reported online, you can call the MWS customer service line at 615-862-4600 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

I am tired.. u?
5d ago

He needs heat strips. this little tiny thing you put under the foam covering. We have never once had a pipe freeze and where we are, fixing to hit 0.

Reply
3
Related
fox17.com

Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires

UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
lakecountybanner.com

Prepare for colder temperatures

Frigid temperatures are expected to hit West Tennessee Thursday night, dipping to single digits with the wind chill reaching a -20 degrees. Homeoners need to prepare for the sudden drop to keep hazards at bay with these simple steps. Standard homeowners insurance policies will cover most disasters that result from...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Remember to care for pipes amid winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The coldest weather since the 1980s has hit West Tennessee. And with this cold weather comes special precautions. One of those precautions is making sure that your pipes do not freeze. Water has a unique property in that it expands as it freezes. This expansion puts...
WKRN News 2

PHOTOS: Snow, ice across Middle Tennessee | Dec. 23, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter is officially underway in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky after snow fell across the region Thursday night, followed by extremely strong wind gusts Friday morning. A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon on Friday, Dec. 23. After that, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Power outage issues in Middle Tennessee

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Electric companies urge customers to use less amid …. Power companies are asking folks to use less power heading into the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy