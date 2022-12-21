ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WMBF

Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing. The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m.
coladaily.com

FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE

Appeals court upholds dismissal of suit over Confederate plates

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over North Carolina's decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate battle flag. The North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans had sued the state Division of Motor Vehicles last year, saying the new policy violated its rights to free speech, due process, and equal protection. A lower court dismissed the case, saying it "found no claim upon which relief may be granted."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE

Former NC superintendent Mark Johnson named Budd's state director

Former North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson has a new job. U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd on Thursday named him as the state director for his office. Johnson headed the Department of Public Instruction from 2017 to 2021. He didn’t seek reelection and instead ran for lieutenant governor. He finished third in the Republican primary for that race.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
WFAE

WFAE

