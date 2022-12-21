Read full article on original website
live5news.com
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
WMBF
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
counton2.com
Airman shoots intruder at Shaw Air Force Base
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was shot Friday after attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base, according to a release from the 20th Fighter Wing. The intruder, described as a “gate runner,” was shot by an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron around 1:30 p.m.
coladaily.com
FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
Appeals court upholds dismissal of suit over Confederate plates
A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over North Carolina's decision to stop issuing specialty license plates with the Confederate battle flag. The North Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans had sued the state Division of Motor Vehicles last year, saying the new policy violated its rights to free speech, due process, and equal protection. A lower court dismissed the case, saying it "found no claim upon which relief may be granted."
Illinois lawmakers push for assault weapons ban after Highland Park parade shooting
In 2023 Illinois lawmakers will push to pass a ban on assault weapons, months after the Highland Park parade shooting left seven dead and more injured.
WIS-TV
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina lawmaker files bill to ban 'Carolina Squat' vehicle modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — A representative in the South Carolina State House has pre-filed a bill aiming to outlaw a popular vehicle modification in the Carolinas commonly referred to as the "Carolina Squat." Rep. Mike Burns (R- Greenville) pre-filed the legislation on Dec. 8 ahead of the 2023 Legislative...
Roanoke Rapids police identify man's remains found inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Authorities confirmed the identity of a 28-year-old man found earlier this month in a car at the bottom of the Roanoke River. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department confirmed WRAL News' report that Keyon West's remains were found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon.
Advocacy group helps Mexican families in Alabama reunite after decades apart
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — On a cold evening just before Thanksgiving, about two dozen families gathered at an event space near Birmingham, Ala. The room was buzzing with anticipation. Volunteers in blue T-shirts prepared a buffet with pozole, salads, gorditas and cakes, while men and women decorated tables with balloons and flowers.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished
CONWAY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Ma’rionna Calvin, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Conway on Saturday, December 17. Ma’rionna is described as 5 feet 7 inches and 180...
An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). MARY SCOTT HODGIN, BYLINE: Dozens of people crowd into an event space just outside of Birmingham. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). HODGIN: They set out homemade dishes like salads, a Mexican soup called pozole, cakes with fresh fruit. They decorate tables with balloons and flowers....
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence
The migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off on Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C. A nonprofit organization helped them reach a church for shelter, food and other care.
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
Former NC superintendent Mark Johnson named Budd's state director
Former North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson has a new job. U.S. Senator-elect Ted Budd on Thursday named him as the state director for his office. Johnson headed the Department of Public Instruction from 2017 to 2021. He didn’t seek reelection and instead ran for lieutenant governor. He finished third in the Republican primary for that race.
One dead in Two Notch Road shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
Highway Patrol to monitor for impaired drivers during holiday weekend
South Carolina Highway Patrol will be monitoring the roads for impaired drivers this holiday weekend.
