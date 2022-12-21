ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

David Neil Knope

David Neil Knope, age 71, of Dexter, Michigan passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 17, 2022. David was born to Floyd and Janet Knope in Ann Arbor, Michigan on July 17, 1951.
