Sherman, MS

Three killed, one critically injured when train collides with Mississippi family’s minivan

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Three people were killed and another person critically injured after a train collided with a Mississippi family’s minivan Monday night.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at a railroad crossing in the small town of Sherman.

Officials from the Pontotoc County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Robert “Ted” Sheffield, 51; Sharon Sheffield, 52; and Robert Max Sheffield, 14.

A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in critical condition.

Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins told WTVA that the accident involved a Burlington Northern train transporting 100 unloaded cars. Spellins said the train crashed into the minivan as it was trying to cross the railroad tracks. The police chief said the railroad crossing has flashing lights and bells but no crossing arms.

