Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Insider Details New First-Party Game
A notable Xbox insider has shed more light on what Microsoft's gaming division plans to do in early 2023. To put things lightly, 2022 was a pretty rough year for those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. While Microsoft originally planned to launch titles like Starfield and Redfall this year, those games ended up getting delayed, which led to a major void of first-party releases for Xbox. And while 2023 looks much brighter on paper, it seems that one Xbox studio could also soon be gearing up to announce a new game.
ComicBook
Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Releases First Promo
Naruto has kept busy this past year, and it seems the anime is ready to start off 2023 in style. While the manga gets back on its feet, all eyes will be on Studio Pierrot come January as Naruto will start its own Sasuke spin-off. So if you want a taste of what Sasuke Retsuden will hold, you can check out its first promo above!
ComicBook
Twitter User Spots Design Flaw in New Golden Checkmark
Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter and announced that he would be selling blue checks for a monthly fee, the whole "verified" system has been under a ton of scrutiny. With Twitter seemingly making spur-of-the-moment decisions without considering their consequences, and question about whether doing so has violated an agreement the previous management made with the government, there has been quite a lot of conversation around the change. Along the way, concern over what advertisers think seems to have contributed to the creation of another level of verification, the "official" check. The gold check is something you can't apply for, and it's awarded by Twitter unilaterally to brand and government accounts.
ComicBook
One Piece Casts Trans VA For Kiku's Dub Debut
One Piece has done it once again. The anime's English dub is one of the best there is, and that is quite the feat given how many characters the anime carries. With the arrival of the Wano saga, fans knew more stars would join the dub, and another VA is about to make their debut. So if anyone was worried about Kaku's dub, you can rest easy. Kayleigh McKee will oversee the role, and the rising actress is as excited to play Kiku as fans are to watch her take.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set Photos Reportedly Reveal Epic Elven Set for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is already filming, and some early set photos are starting to leak. The new set photos depict what is clearly an Elf city, with some gorgeous set design work, including a stunning gazebo-style chapel in the center square, and some religious-style architecture all around. The level of production already makes it look like Amazon Studios is once again investing a hefty budget in this Lord of the Rings series, but the results speak for themselves.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Director Teases New PS5 Game
As one of the co-creators of The Last of Us and a key figure in the Uncharted series as well, Neil Druckmann is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and talented directors in the industry, and he has teased his next game. Of course, this game will be a PS5 game, but that's all we know about it, well that's about all we know about it. Druckmann has teased that his next game with Naughty Dog will be "structured more like a TV show." And with The Last of Us getting a TV adaption through HBO and Sony going all-in on TV and movie adaptations of PlayStation IP, perhaps this is some wise future-proofing. Whatever the case, Druckmann's most recent game, The Last of Us Part II, with all its cutscenes and narrative, was already much more like a TV show than most games, so it's hard to imagine this aspect turned up even more.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Limited Time Holiday Mystery Gift
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can now get a brand-new Mystery Gift in the Nintendo Switch game. The Pokemon Company seems to be in a festive mood, because players can get the gift be using the code "HAPPYH0L1DAYS." The gift also fits a wintery theme, as players will receive 50 Ice Tera Shards! Those shards can be used in the game to change a Pokemon's Tera type to Ice, which can be a very big help for players that might be struggling to type match against Dragon users. The giveaway ends December 25th at 23:59 UTC, so players will want to jump on it ASAP!
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Teases All For One's Final Plan
My Hero Academia is coming down to the final stretches of its story, and it seems that archvillain All For One's final plan for world domination is in view – both literally and figuratively! The latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga sees All For One and his top League of Villains lieutenants continue to turn the tide of the Final War. Thanks to All For One's scheming, Kurogiri got free and opened a Warp Gate to collect his League of Villains buddies together for an ultimate counterattack to the heroes' divide-and-conquer strategy.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Producer Teases the Future of the Anne Rice Adaptation
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has been a major hit for AMC. The series, inspired by Rice's novel of the same name, recently ended its first season with the revelation of the vampire Armand as the story prepares to make the jump to Europe in the already-announced second season meaning that there's much more for fans to look forward to. But with Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2 following the two halves of the novel, what's to come after the story's been told has left some fans wondering what is next for Louis and Lestat and it seems like there's a plan for beyond just Interview. According to producer Adam O'Byrne, series showrunner Rolin Jones is already planning for a third season of the series, one that will take on Lestat's perspective on things.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Confirms Part 2 Release Window
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially ended the first slate of its new anime episodes with its final episode this Fall, but thankfully the series has already confirmed the release window for Part 2 of the new series! After over ten years of eagerly asking for the anime to come back someday, Bleach returned to adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's now classic action manga. Fans had been loving the new anime series thus far, but as it reached the climax of Part 1, there was a question about when the second cour of episodes would actually be kicking off in full.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Shares Results of 2022 Popularity Poll
My Hero Academia has been around for years now, and it has plenty of fan favorites at this point. From Izuku to All Might, the shonen has lots of heroes to stan, and that is not even including its villains. Of course, the series has polled fans about their favorites time and again. And now, the franchise just released the results for its final poll of 2022.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Unmasks Mr. Compress and Everyone Is Freaking Out
My Hero Academia has brought the first half of Season 6 to an end by fully unmasking Mr. Compress in the newest episode, and fans are definitely freaking out after seeing the villain's real face! As the sixth season reached the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, fans started to see all kinds of massive reveals that will continue to impact the anime moving forward. This continued with the final episode of the arc as the villains tried their best to escape from the current battlefield, and in the center of this effort was the mysteriously masked villain, Mr. Compress.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Leak Reveals Scrapped Open-World Details
Prior to the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, developer Treyarch was in the process of creating an open-world campaign. After reportedly working on the campaign for a year, the developer scrapped those plans. News of the open-world concept was revealed in 2019 by Jason Schreier, then working for Kotaku. Few details were given at the time, but now we have a much better idea of the scale of those plans! Reddit user Purpletoaster has shared a plethora of leaked images from the mode on Imgur, in which several large environments can be seen. Readers can find those leaked images right here.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Director Reveals Dream Guest DLC Character
Mortal Kombat co-director and long-serving director Ed Boon has revealed his dream guest DLC character. DLC characters are a growing tradition for Mortal Kombat games. Sometimes these characters are just Mortal Kombat characters who didn't make the initial roster cut of the base game, but other times they are characters from other franchises. With Mortal Kombat 11, this included the likes of Terminator and Robocop. According to Boon, he and his team all vote on DLC characters, though, as you would expect sometimes licensing issues thwart this democratic process. All of that said, if he could have one DLC character, it would be a character from a rival video game series.
ComicBook
Classic PS3 Games Just Became Way More Accessible
It just became far easier to revisit the library of games that were previously released on Sony's PlayStation 3 console. Over the past couple of years, it has become quite difficult to play games that were available on PS3. Since the PS3 isn't backward compatible with PS4 or PS5, Sony has had to resort to some unusual workarounds, notably with PlayStation Plus and formerly PlayStation Now, in order to make games like Metal Gear Solid 4, Infamous, and numerous others easy to play in 2022. And while this solution has worked fine for what it is, PlayStation fans have now found a much simpler solution to play these PS3 titles from yesteryear.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Leak Teases Addition of Controversial Subscription Service
A new leak tied to Bungie's Destiny 2 has teased that the popular first-person could be adding a very controversial subscription service down the road. Since originally launching back in 2017, Bungie has continued to expand Destiny 2 through the release of new expansions and new seasons. And while this model has largely been well received by fans, it looks like Bungie could look to upend this format in 2023.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Seem to Prefer Vanguard Now
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are voicing their love for Call of Duty: Vanguard now. Call of Duty: Vanguard was hardly a successful Call of Duty. It wasn't a failure on a commercial level, though it is believed to have disappointed Activision in terms of sales and reception. However, it was an example of how Call of Duty is not able to release annually and be a smash hit. Call of Duty: Vanguard was the result of years of issues in the series, causing developers to get pulled off of projects, put on new ones, and release games that were quite obviously rushed. Many panned Call of Duty: Vanguard for a lackluster campaign, a multiplayer that felt like a World War II-skinned version of Modern Warfare, and a zombies mode that was clearly put together very quickly and didn't resemble what fans actually love about the mode.
ComicBook
Death Stranding 2 Release Window Leaked
We now have a release window for Death Stranding 2 -- officially and tentatively called DS2 -- courtesy of a new leak, which comes straight from an employee working on the PS5 game. Unfortunately, this leak has confirmed the game will not release in 2023. It's hard to imagine many were imagining the new Kojima game was coming in 2023, but if you were one of these hopeful few, well, it's not, not according to this leak anyway.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Reportedly Getting Classic PS2 RPG and Its Sequels
According to a new report, Xbox consoles -- presumably Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and possibly Xbox One as well -- are getting a classic PS2 RPG and its two follow-ups. The report comes the way of Nick Baker via from the Xbox Era podcast. When it comes to inside Xbox information, Baker is one of the best sources, though he's been off the mark in the past. In other words, take the following information with a grain of salt.
Comments / 0