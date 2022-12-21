Franco Harris has died just days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

Legendary Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died, just days before the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

He was 72-years-old.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter released a statement Wednesday morning.

“The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today."

“We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet. Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways,” Porter continued.

“The Hall of Fame and historians everywhere will tell Franco’s football story forever. His life story can never be told fully, however, without including his greatness off the field.”

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 1990.

The Steelers had planned a large celebration in honor of the Immaculate Reception's 50th anniversary, including retiring Harris' jersey.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin spoke about what Harris means to the Steelers organization.

“He’s just a special man, forget the player,” said Tomlin. “Obviously I never knew the player, I know the man and just want an awesome representation of this organization, this community, a guy that embraces all the responsibility that comes with being him.”

Harris helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls. He also earned an MVP title, Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

He was also an All-Pro and was the MVP of Super Bowl IX.

Harris rushed for 12,120 yards during his career, scoring 91 touchdowns.