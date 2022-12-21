ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring

Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman shot in Bowleys Quarters suffers life-threatening injuries

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. to the unit block of Joggins Court for a shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Amber Alert issued for missing Essex child

—— ESSEX, MD—An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Baltimore County one-year-old. Damarie Williams was last seen with 32-yr-old Dariel Williams in the Essex area. Williams is believe to be driving a 2019 Kia Optima with MD tag 9EN8081. Authorities say Dariel Williams should be considered...
ESSEX, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting in Essex

ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
ESSEX, MD
wnav.com

Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay

As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Passenger Killed In Rollover Crash Near Dover Air Base Wednesday

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a left-to-right curve in the roadway police said. As a result, the Subaru exited the east edge of the road. The driver overcorrected her steering, leading to her car reentering the road while spinning clockwise. The Legacy continued forward until it exited the west edge of the roadway, where it subsequently rolled over and came to rest.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy