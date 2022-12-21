Read full article on original website
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
5 in hospital after partial train derailment in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — Five people were taken to the hospital after an MTA Light Rail train partially derailed on Monday evening. Officials with the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the derailment happened around 6 p.m. on the 5800 block of Wabash Avenue. All five passengers who were taken to the hospital […]
mymcmedia.org
Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash in Silver Spring
Darlin Ryes Gomez, 22, was ejected from a car and pronounced dead following a single vehicle crash in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring on Dec. 23. According to Montgomery County Police, Gomez was driving a silver 2007 Scion TC with two passengers and...
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
Wbaltv.com
Woman shot in Bowleys Quarters suffers life-threatening injuries
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, Md. — A woman was shot Sunday night in Bowleys Quarters, according to Baltimore County police. County police said officers were called around 11:10 p.m. to the unit block of Joggins Court for a shooting. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further...
Nottingham MD
Amber Alert issued for missing Essex child
—— ESSEX, MD—An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Baltimore County one-year-old. Damarie Williams was last seen with 32-yr-old Dariel Williams in the Essex area. Williams is believe to be driving a 2019 Kia Optima with MD tag 9EN8081. Authorities say Dariel Williams should be considered...
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Large Barn Fire In Mechanicsville; Cause Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports of a large barn fire that took place this evening. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on December 24, first responders were dispatched to the 27000 block of Budds Creek Road, in the area of the Potomac Motor Speedway, for a reported structure fire.
2 women stabbed in fight at Aberdeen family gathering
Two women were stabbed after a Christmas Eve fight at an Aberdeen townhome, reported the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
Alert Issued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared On Christmas
Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Temple Hills on Christmas evening, authorities say.Fred Nolen 3rd, 76, was last seen in the 2800 block of John A Thompson Road around 5 p.m., Christmas day, according to the Prince George’s County Police Depart…
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
20-year-old shot and killed at Mondawmin Mall Metro Station
Police are currently on scene at Mondawmin Mall metro station to investigate a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead.
WJLA
Driver dead after car crashes into utility pole on Indian Head Highway in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Md. early Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, according to Prince George's County Police Department. The driver was going southbound on...
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 51-year-old shot and killed on Monday in Northwest Baltimore
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon that left a 51-year-old man dead in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue.
Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning. At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
wnav.com
Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
firststateupdate.com
Passenger Killed In Rollover Crash Near Dover Air Base Wednesday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a left-to-right curve in the roadway police said. As a result, the Subaru exited the east edge of the road. The driver overcorrected her steering, leading to her car reentering the road while spinning clockwise. The Legacy continued forward until it exited the west edge of the roadway, where it subsequently rolled over and came to rest.
