ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. "When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting," the department said.

ESSEX, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO