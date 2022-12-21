Read full article on original website
NU Notes: Huskers Meet No. 14 Michigan Wednesday
Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 14/19 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Sloane Martin (PBP), Brenda VanLengen (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Huskers.com, Huskers App. Halftime: Simon Sez (Steve Max) Huskers Back in Big Ten, Top 20 Action...
Alexander's 32 lead Creighton past DePaul 80-65
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander's 32 points led Creighton over DePaul 80-65 on Sunday night. Alexander also added six rebounds for the Bluejays (8-6). Ryan Nembhard scored 16 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Baylor Scheierman recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
Peru State students research red-tail hawks
PERU – Students in Peru State College’s wildlife techniques class recently traveled to northeast Kansas with instructor Lukas Klicka to tag hawks. Klicka, assistant professor biology, said the students observed multiple plumage patterns, bird banding and blood sampling. Student researchers include Mollly Girard of Peru, Ethan Moore of...
John Brust
John Brust, age 74 of Nebraska City died December 21, 2022 at his home with his family. Local survivors include his wife, Margaret Brust of Nebraska City. There will be no services at this time. A service and celebration of John’s life will be planned at a later date and announced at that time.
Robert L. Hines, 74, Farragut, IA
Robert L. Hines, age 74 of Farragut, IA (formerly Hamburg) passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, IA. Robert Lee Hines was born on February 24, 1948 in Omaha, NE; the son of Glen Eugene and Shirley Jeanette (Brown) Hines. He attended school in Millard and then later moved to Hamburg where he graduated with the Class of 1967. He later attended Nettleton Technical Institute in Columbus, NE where he took courses in Drafting.
Richard A. Dovey, 89 of Nebraska City
Richard A. Dovey, age 89 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebr. City. Richard Albert Dovey was born on October 10, 1933 in Worthington, MN; the son of Charles Isaac and Libbie June (Levine) Dovey. On July 27, 1953, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on July 5, 1957. Richard received the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the Army Occupation Medal.
Rose Ann Kelley
Rose Ann (Svoboda) Kelley, age 81 of Lincoln passed away at the Tabitha Journey House on December 25, 2022. She was born in Bremen, Kansas on July 5, 1941 to Albert and Agnes (Peters) Svoboda. She was a graduate of Wymore High School. On July 3, 1960 she was united in marriage to Gale Kelley. Rose worked in Central Services at Bryan Memorial Hospital and at Goodwill Industries. She was an active member of Cortland United Church and enjoyed clipping coupons for wounded military members.
One injured in another highway curve accident, south of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Gage County law officers investigated the second accident in recent weeks on a highway curve in southern Gage County. It happened Friday just before seven p.m., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 112, south of Beatrice. 29-year-old Dakota Voight from Wymore was traveling south...
$60K worth of damage from Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fire in Lincoln caused $60,000 in damages on Christmas Day. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched to S 77th St. around 2:00 a.m. on Dec. 25 for a reported fire. Firefighters said they saw smoke coming from a single-family home and the residents had...
Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
Court documents attribute fatal shooting of Lincoln man to road rage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -- Twenty-three-year-old Karsen Rezac appeared in court Tuesday, charged with second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya. Court documents shed more light on what lead up to police arriving at the intersection of 20th and...
Ice blamed for record low flows on Missouri River
NEBRASKA CITY – Ice is impacting water level gauges on the Missouri River. On Monday night, the gauge at Nebraska City was reporting a river level of 1.1 feet. That would place it the lowest level since 1967. The river level at Brownville had dropped two feet over the...
Dozens of Southwest flights in/out of Eppley canceled
If you've got a Southwest Airlines flight out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield today, odds are its been canceled, and that goes for arriving flights on Southwest as well. Already today,18 Southwest departures and 18 arrivals have been canceled. The cancellations are part of a nationwide mess for the airlines which...
Several Metro fire departments battle blaze in Ralston
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews from Ralston, Papillion, Springfield, Boys Town, Irvington and Omaha battled a stubborn fire near 78th and Serum Avenue at a storage unit. It took crews nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Ralston’s fire chief described the conditions as a “perfect storm” -- cold weather and hard-to-access units.
Columbus child donates birthday money to hospital
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A child from Columbus donated her remaining birthday money to a local hospital. Etta Nelsen said all she wanted for her 8th birthday was a new Junie B. Jones chapter book. After getting the book, Nelsen had leftover birthday money from her grandma and decided to donate the money to help someone in need.
Teen charged for threats on SnapChat
MURRAY - A Cass County teen failed to show up in court Tuesday on a charge of terroristic threats. The teen is accused of sending a Snapchat video to a student at Conestoga High School. The videos shows a car traveling at 90 mph and a handgun with a warning that if the teen swerves his car he will be shot.
Christmas Eve garage fire causes $20K in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Christmas Eve fire left a few chickens dead and several thousand dollars of damages to a garage. The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched a residence near 40th St. and Calvert St. for a report of an unattached garage that was on fire.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman has been missing since Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Monica Helm was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. Monica has black hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-4...
Fairbury man detained on drug, tampering violations
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police report the December 19th arrest of a 36-year-old Fairbury man, on drug and tampering allegations. Macon Kaer was arrested after an officer stopped a vehicle he was driving in the thirteen-hundred block of Court Street, that had expired license plate registration stickers. The driver was unable to provide proof of registration and insurance.
Injuries reported in post-Christmas house fire
Two days after Christmas, an Omaha house fire has apparently sent three people to the hospital, at least one with reportedly serious injuries. The fire on the city's south side, at 23rd and "S" streets, broke out about five o'clock this morning. We're told a neighbor called 9-1-1, and that...
