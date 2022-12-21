Robert L. Hines, age 74 of Farragut, IA (formerly Hamburg) passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, IA. Robert Lee Hines was born on February 24, 1948 in Omaha, NE; the son of Glen Eugene and Shirley Jeanette (Brown) Hines. He attended school in Millard and then later moved to Hamburg where he graduated with the Class of 1967. He later attended Nettleton Technical Institute in Columbus, NE where he took courses in Drafting.

