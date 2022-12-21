LUNC’s price has risen by about 25% in the last week despite the market’s volatility. The speculation that Coinbase may list LUNC has also helped the price rise. The price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by over 10% in the previous 24 hours. In contrast to other altcoins, LUNC’s price has risen by about 25% in the last week despite the market’s volatility. But the LUNC rally isn’t over yet, and it seems like it will gain even more steam in the coming days.

