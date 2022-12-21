Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
The top 5 gainers of the day are GRT, LTC, LDO, LUNC, and CSPR. The Graph (GRT) has increased by nearly 5.39% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. The Graph (GRT) The Graph (GRT) is...
Crypto Industry Key Topics to be Explored at Blockchain Fest Singapore
There are a number of talks on True Digital Ownership with DeFi & NFTs, Tokenomics, and Insurance in the Crypto Industry that will be part of Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023. [Singapore] On 16-17 February 2023, thousands of professionals in the Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, Mining, Gaming, Online Payments, Investment, and FinTech Industries will gather at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center for the Blockchain Fest SIngapore 2023.
Palau Collaborates With Ripple to Launch Countries First Stablecoin
Palau is a microstate consisting of a group of islands. Whipps Jr. also mentioned Binance CEO CZ’s recent visit to the nation. The popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has been rising lately all around the world. Countries of all sizes are making efforts to digitalize their economies and adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies. Several national banks are working on introducing their own stablecoins or central bank digital currencies.
French Investors File 2.4M Euros Lawsuit Against Binance Exchange
The plaintiffs allege they lost more than €2.4 million in value when TerraUSD crashed. Binance France addressed the concerns raised by its customers in a blog post. According to reports in local media, fifteen French investors have filed a lawsuit against Binance France and Binance Holdings Limited for false concealment and deceptive business activities. Binance was accused of breaking French law on December 14 in a complaint made by the plaintiffs. The complaint said that the exchange had advertised and distributed cryptocurrency services before acquiring registration from French authorities.
Cybercriminals Steal $3M From Crypto Mining Pool BTC.com
Client funds of $700,000 and corporate funds to the tune of $2.3 million were stolen. BTC.com allows users to mine several cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Cybercriminals successfully stole a significant amount of money from the cryptocurrency mining pool BTC.com. Client funds to the tune of $700,000 and corporate funds to the tune of $2.3 million were stolen in the assault on December 3. BIT Mining Limited, the parent company of the mining pool, made the statement on the 26th of December.
Japan Reportedly Plans To Allow Foreign Stablecoins Next Year
The authority began soliciting public opinion on potential solutions. Local officials have expressed warnings about the dangers of using algorithmic stablecoins. Japanese authorities are reevaluating their stance on a number of key regulations. Pertaining to the usage of stablecoins like Tether USDT in the cryptocurrency market. Nikkei, a Japanese news outlet, stated on December 26. That the Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan will allow the domestic circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins beginning in 2023.
World’s Tallest Residential Tower Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Accepts Crypto Payments!
Mega project Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co tower takes off. Once completed it will become the world’s tallest residential tower. Accepts crypto as means of payments for buying apartments. The United Arab Emirates, especially the emirate of Dubai, never fails to astonish the whole world. Indeed, the emirate always...
Will the History of Bitcoin Halving Happen Again?
The Bitcoin cycle typically reaches a low 517-547 days before the next halving event. There is a sharp increase in the number of bitcoin ATMs. The progress toward the next Bitcoin block reward reduction has hit 65%. Several on-chain analytics implied that Bitcoin is at or very close to its cycle bottom. The Bitcoin cycle typically reaches its lowest point 517–547 days before the subsequent halving event. So, it will be almost 500 days before the subsequent halving.
AlgoBharat’s Exclusive Interview With TheNewsCrypto
Decipher 2022, a second annual gathering of the Algorand foundation held in Dubai was a massive success. The active community engagement portrayed confidence in the existing blockchain technology. The following is an exclusive interview of delegates conducted by TheNewsCrypto. About Anil Kakani. Anil Kakani is the Algorand Foundation’s country head...
Fantom Towards Complete DApp Surge for 2023!
Andre Cronje becomes a new member of the board of Fantom. Fantom to completely concentrate on DApps throughout 2023. Fantom will slash down 75% of token burn. The Decentralized applications (DApps) services brought over by Decentralized Finance (DeFi) through means of smart contract consensus, exhibits the complete evolution of the Fantom services. The Fantom platform is indeed one of the most sophisticated, and efficient platforms for outgrowing all sorts of smart contracts, and DeFi services, from the time when there was only the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain platform at dispense.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Surges 10% Amid Multiple Developments
LUNC’s price has risen by about 25% in the last week despite the market’s volatility. The speculation that Coinbase may list LUNC has also helped the price rise. The price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by over 10% in the previous 24 hours. In contrast to other altcoins, LUNC’s price has risen by about 25% in the last week despite the market’s volatility. But the LUNC rally isn’t over yet, and it seems like it will gain even more steam in the coming days.
Defrost Finance Suffers Flash Loan Attack Losing $12 Million
Defrost v2 had been attacked by a flash loan attack. The platform eventually recognized a v1 emergency as well. Both versions of Defrost Finance, a decentralized leveraged trading platform built on the Avalanche blockchain, have been reported to have been hacked. This was announced after investors reported losing staked Defrost Finance (MELT) and Avalanche in their MetaMask wallets.
FTX Claims Right Over $450M Robinhood Shares in U.S Bankruptcy Court
Ownership of the shares is being disputed by three parties at present. BlockFi claims these shares had been pledged as security against $680M loan. Sam Bankman-Fried’s defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is attempting to use the US Bankruptcy Court to reclaim possession of $450 million in Robinhood shares. Emergent Fidelity...
Hong Kong Officials Arrest Two Key Executives of AAX Exchange
Police detained Liang Haoming, CEO of Weigao Capital. Two million users have had no access to their account balances since November. According to local media, the Hong Kong police have detained two executives from the cryptocurrency exchange AAX on allegations of fraud and deceiving the authorities. On December 23rd, police...
FTX indemnifies $12 million as security before filing for its Bankruptcy
FTX paid its lawyers a whopping $12 million as a retainer to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. District Judge Ronnie Abrams steps down from the FTX case. The FTX crypto exchange became obsolete after its sister company Alameda Research had its felonious hands over the FTX Users’ funds. FTX along with its 130 more affiliated companies commenced their voluntary chapter 11 under the U.S. Bankruptcy code.
