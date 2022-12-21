HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO