Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsGreenville, NC
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Related
wvtm13.com
Man killed in overnight shooting, two others hurt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in west Birmingham early Monday morning. Officers from the West Precinct responded to a call for a person shot in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash in Jefferson County on Christmas night
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Pleasant Grove and a Michigan man were killed on Christmas night in a traffic crash on Interstate 59. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports that just before 10:30 p.m., their vehicles crashed head-on three miles west of Hueytown. The victims were...
wvtm13.com
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
wvtm13.com
Extreme cold leaves extended stay motel without water
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — The blast of cold air has meant broken water lines for many people in Central Alabama throughout the holiday weekend. The water was off for much of the weekend at the Inn Town Suites on West Oxmoor Road in Homewood because of a frozen or ruptured water line. Russ Atchison has been a resident at the extended stay facility for about 10 months now. He says he returned to his room early Saturday afternoon to find the water off.
wvtm13.com
Winter storm across nation affecting flights at Birmingham's airport Christmas Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Several flights arriving to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport have been affected by the winter storm gripping much of the United States on Christmas Day. According to the airport's website, arriving flights on Southwest Airlines from Chicago, Dallas and Houston have been canceled or revised. Many other...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham area to celebrate Kwanzaa with week-long festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The seven-day Kwanzaa celebration begins Monday around the world, and the Birmingham area has its own annual festival of events. Kwanzaa incorporates seven different principles celebrating African culture: umoja/unity; kujichagulia/self-determination; ujima/collective work and responsibility; ujamaa/cooperative economics; nia/purpose; kuumba/creativity; and imani/faith. The observances are held over a...
wvtm13.com
Travel not recommended in north Alabama due to snowfall
The cold temperatures continue into Tuesday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. North Alabama has seen light snow through the afternoon and evening today. Light accumulations made travel difficult in places like Huntsville. If your travels take you to north Alabama tonight, be very careful! TRAVEL IS NOT RECOMMENDED!
wvtm13.com
Landfill fire in Moody still burning after almost a month
MOODY, Ala. — An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The fire...
wvtm13.com
Remaining cold today with snow flurries possible
The cold temperatures continue into Monday, but some warmer weather is not too far away! Check the video forecast for the latest. What a cold snap! Birmingham officially spent 60 hours below freezing, Tuscaloosa 59 hours and Anniston 58 hours. Since last Thursday, Huntsville has yet to make it above the freezing mark.
wvtm13.com
Holiday flight cancellations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The deadly winter storm is still packing a punch as millions get ready to head home from their Christmas vacation. Thousands of flights have been canceled over the weekend, and that trend continues this morning. Some are already seeing impacts at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Many...
wvtm13.com
Alabama arrives for the Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Alabama arrives for the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Crimson Tide will face Kansas State on Dec. 31. WVTM13 will have team coverage throughout the week.
Comments / 8