Palau Collaborates With Ripple to Launch Countries First Stablecoin
Palau is a microstate consisting of a group of islands. Whipps Jr. also mentioned Binance CEO CZ’s recent visit to the nation. The popularity of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has been rising lately all around the world. Countries of all sizes are making efforts to digitalize their economies and adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies. Several national banks are working on introducing their own stablecoins or central bank digital currencies.
Bitcoin Mining Firm Agro Blockchain Halts Operations For 24 Hours
The corporation said that it has sought a 24-hour trading halt with the United States. The bitcoin mining company did not file for bankruptcy and is instead reorganizing. Agro Blockchain, a London-based bitcoin mining company, has stated that it would reopen on Wednesday, December 28. Given that the London Stock Exchange is closed on Tuesday, December 27th, the corporation said that it has sought a 24-hour trading halt with the United States.
Fidelity Investments Ventures Into Metaverse to Offer Web3 Services
Fidelity Investments has submitted a series of trademark applications for various NFT & Investment services. The firm will primarily focus on mutual funds, retirement funds, investment management, and more. Fidelity Investments, the U.S based financial services corporation, has set out to enter the metaverse industry. According to Mike Kondoudis, a...
Crypto Industry Key Topics to be Explored at Blockchain Fest Singapore
There are a number of talks on True Digital Ownership with DeFi & NFTs, Tokenomics, and Insurance in the Crypto Industry that will be part of Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023. [Singapore] On 16-17 February 2023, thousands of professionals in the Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, Mining, Gaming, Online Payments, Investment, and FinTech Industries will gather at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center for the Blockchain Fest SIngapore 2023.
Prominent Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Remains Bullish on Bitcoin
Recent retirement didn’t stop him from making Bitcoin one of his hallmark bets. Miller likens cryptocurrencies to digital gold because of potential as a store of wealth. Even though Bitcoin has suffered a severe sell-off this year, legendary investor Bill Miller remains positive about the cryptocurrency. The Baltimore investment...
HSBC Filed Trademark Application for Crypto-Related Services
HSBC filed Trademarks for a Wide Range of Digital Currency and Metaverse Products. Fidelity filed three trademark applications covering NFT on Dec 21. HSBC, a British multinational universal bank, has submitted trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a wide range of digital currency and products and services, including those relating to the metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). And Mike Kondoudis, a USPTO-licensed trademark lawyer, tweeted on Dec 23 that HSBC had applied for a trademark to exchange and transfer virtual currencies.
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
The top 5 gainers of the day are GRT, LTC, LDO, LUNC, and CSPR. The Graph (GRT) has increased by nearly 5.39% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. The Graph (GRT) The Graph (GRT) is...
Crypto Lender Nexo openly Seek Options to Obtain Vauld
Nexo wrote an open letter to Vauld’s creditors amid diverse opinions over the acquisition approach. Crypto lender Vauld has until January 20 to complete its restructuring plan. A Singapore-based crypto lender Vauld announced on December 26 that the July acquisition agreement between Vauld and its rival Nexo had “not...
Cybercriminals Steal $3M From Crypto Mining Pool BTC.com
Client funds of $700,000 and corporate funds to the tune of $2.3 million were stolen. BTC.com allows users to mine several cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Cybercriminals successfully stole a significant amount of money from the cryptocurrency mining pool BTC.com. Client funds to the tune of $700,000 and corporate funds to the tune of $2.3 million were stolen in the assault on December 3. BIT Mining Limited, the parent company of the mining pool, made the statement on the 26th of December.
Crypto Mining Bill Proposal Postponed by Russian Parliament
The measure was introduced to Russia’s State Duma in November. Most Russian authorities continue to oppose legalizing cryptocurrencies. State Duma members will consider and vote on a bill in 2023. To allow cryptocurrency mining in the Russian Federation, according to the chairman of the Financial Market Committee, Anatoly Aksakov. Who made the announcement in remarks for the crypto section of the business news site RBC.
Terra Classic (LUNC) Proposal 11168 by Key Devs Up For Voting
The plan has been the subject of continuing debate since Saturday. Edward Kim wants to bring on three full-time L1 blockchain developers. Proposal 11168, submitted by Edward Kim and Tobias “Zaradar” Anderson, two main developers of Terra Classic, is now up for a vote. There was a suggestion put out by ex-Terra Rebels developers to join a new team called the “Joint L1 Task Force” to investigate Terra Classic blockchain maintenance improvements and L1 layer innovations.
Multichain DeFi Wallet BitKeep Exploited of $8 Million
As per team, the attackers have hijacked certain APK package downloads. The team requested that community members generate brand-new wallet addresses. BitKeep wallet exploited of about $8 million. Users of the multichain cryptocurrency wallet BitKeep claimed on December 26 that their money had been emptied and moved without their knowledge or permission. The BitKeep team stated in their official Telegram channel that attackers have hijacked certain APK package downloads and inserted malicious malware into the apps that were installed as a result.
Defrost Finance Suffers Flash Loan Attack Losing $12 Million
Defrost v2 had been attacked by a flash loan attack. The platform eventually recognized a v1 emergency as well. Both versions of Defrost Finance, a decentralized leveraged trading platform built on the Avalanche blockchain, have been reported to have been hacked. This was announced after investors reported losing staked Defrost Finance (MELT) and Avalanche in their MetaMask wallets.
Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban Backs Bitcoin Over Gold
Cuban expressed a desire for the price of Bitcoin to decrease. Mark has long been an advocate of cryptocurrencies. Mark Cuban, a billionaire tech entrepreneur, is optimistic about Bitcoin and has even said he hopes the price keeps falling. During an interview on comedian Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, Cuban expressed a desire for the price of Bitcoin to decrease so that he could purchase more.
World’s Tallest Residential Tower Accepts Crypto Payments
Mega project Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co tower takes off. Once completed it will become the world’s tallest residential tower. Accepts crypto as means of payments for buying apartments. The United Arab Emirates, especially the emirate of Dubai, never fails to astonish the whole world. Indeed, the emirate always...
Ukrainian Steals Cryptocurrencies From Russian Dark Web Market
The crypto donation of almost $25,000 was sent to the Ukrainian nonprofit Enjoying Life. The Ukrainian and his associates were able to access the marketplace’s “master wallet”. Reports indicate that Alex Holden is a Ukrainian-born cyber intelligence professional. Emigrated to the United States from Kyiv as a...
Millions of Twitter User’s Private Data available in the Black Market
The private database contains high profiles such as Vitalik Buterin and Kevin O’Leary. DeFiYield investigated the 1,000 accounts and confirmed that the information is real. Around 400 million Twitter user accounts were for sale on the black market, according to a report from a cybercrime intelligence company Hudson Rock. The report revealed a private database that is holding emails and associated phone numbers of the 400 Twitter users that were stolen by anonymous hackers and available in the illicit market.
