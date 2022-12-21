ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 papers reveal Greene told Trump about QAnon, and Mark Meadows burned papers in office

The January 6 committee has released another batch of transcripts, including another pair of interviews with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and other Trump administration officials. The committee issued its final report into the pro-Trump insurrection last Thursday and is now in the process of releasing the transcripts of interviews that it is based on.The panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews over the course of its 18-month investigation into the violence at the US Capitol that followed Donald Trump’s election defeat to Joe Biden.The committee will formally be closed down when the GOP-controlled House begins its next session...
The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: Proper vetting can prevent next Trojan horse

Could America be engaged in a Trojan Horse war? If so, we are losing badly. I am referring to the crisis at the Mexican border. Do Democrats really want to fix it? Many have said that politics is not rocket science. They would be right. After all, numerous occupations are included in the “prior job” category for many elected officials. In fact, in my first re-election bid I ran against a female state representative whose day job was working as a plumber. ...
thenewscrypto.com

Terra Classic (LUNC) Proposal 11168 by Key Devs Up For Voting

The plan has been the subject of continuing debate since Saturday. Edward Kim wants to bring on three full-time L1 blockchain developers. Proposal 11168, submitted by Edward Kim and Tobias “Zaradar” Anderson, two main developers of Terra Classic, is now up for a vote. There was a suggestion put out by ex-Terra Rebels developers to join a new team called the “Joint L1 Task Force” to investigate Terra Classic blockchain maintenance improvements and L1 layer innovations.

